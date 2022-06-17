Sunday’s final round of the St. Peters Gametime Tournament did not give the Washington Post 218 Freshmen the conclusion they were looking for.
Post 218 (7-5) fell to MF StrikeZone 2025 by a final score of 6-1.
The game concluded after six innings.
StrikeZone broke open the scoring with four runs in the top of the third inning, then added two insurance runs in the sixth.
Post 218 managed just one run in the bottom of the fourth.
Similarly to Saturday’s loss to the Ballers, Post 218 struggled to get their hits at the right time with runners on base.
“We left (the) bases loaded two times and two men on in another inning,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “(We) just couldn’t get the big hit. As a team, we need to take better at-bats in RBI situations.”
Lane Mallinckrodt singled twice for Post 218.
Ben Loesing and Owen Bolzenius each added a hit.
Bolzenius scored the lone Washington run. He was driven in by Henry Zeitzmann.
Kaleb Hoss drew two walks.
Braxtyn Frankenberg, Ben Nieder and Zeitzmann each drew a walk.
Zeitzmann tossed four innings and allowed four unearned runs on four hits with six strikeouts.
Hoss pitched two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
Post 218 returns home to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Tuesday, hosting Union Post 297 at 8:30 p.m.
The game is the second part of a doubleheader with the Washington and Union senior teams squaring off in the preceding game at 6 p.m.