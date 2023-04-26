North Callaway and Russellville split top team honors at the Hermann Open Friday.
Russellville (156.5 points) won the girls title and North Callaway (148) the boys while Hermann was the runner-up on both sides.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
North Callaway and Russellville split top team honors at the Hermann Open Friday.
Russellville (156.5 points) won the girls title and North Callaway (148) the boys while Hermann was the runner-up on both sides.
The Hermann girls scored 123 points and the boys 131.
New Haven’s girls ranked fourth with 108 points. The Shamrock boys ended seventh with a score of 37.
“Having an open meet gives me the opportunity to enter my athletes in more events which gets hard to do in April,” New haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We continued to work on our relays with our 400-meter relay of Brookelyn Vogelsang, Morgan Guehne, Gigi Poranio and Isabella Groner showing the most potential at this stage of the season.”
Aubri Meyer gave New Haven its lone event victory of the meet in the girls shot put. Meyer posted the top heave of 11.75 meters (or 38 feet, 6-5 inches). She also ranked second in the javelin at 31.98 meters.
“Aubri Meyer had a stealer performance in the shot put, eclipsing her personal record by a meter,” Tucker said.
The Lady Shamrocks were the runners up in all three of the meet’s relay events.
In the 400-meter relay, Brookelyn Vogelsang, Morgan Guehne, Giovanna Peraino and Isabella Groner ranked second in 55.4 seconds.
In the 800-meter relay, Abbigail Meyer, Guehne, Juila Faris and Groner ranked second in 2:01.38.
For the 1,600-meter relay, Lesly Gerlemann, Liz Luecke, Groner and Avery Strubberg finished second in 4:48.46.
Vogelsang posted second place in the triple jump, traveling 9.54 meters.
Janelle Cronin ranked second in the girls pole vault, clearing 1.85 meters.
Lewis Wray jumped to second place in both the boys long jump (5.38 meters) and triple jump (11.56)
Cronin placed second in the girls 800-meter run (2:58.73) and Jack Feldmann placed third in the boys javelin (37.34).
New Haven athletes finishing fourth included Sydney Grubb (girls 400-meter dash), Guehne (girls long jump), Luecke (girls javelin) and Alayna Lagemann (girls shot put).
Luecke also placed fifth in the girls 400-meter dash and Sophia Long ranked fifth in the girls triple jump.
New Haven is scheduled to return to Gasconade County for the Hermann Invitational Tuesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.