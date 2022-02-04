Lexie Meyer’s best night of the season helped the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights move past crosstown foe Washington Monday in the opening round of the Borgia Tournament, 48-31.
“It was a great way to start the tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We haven’t played Washington for a few years, so it was nice to play the crosstown rivals in our tournament.”
Meyer knocked down six three-point baskets and concluded with 20 points to lead all scorers.
“She literally could throw anything up tonight and it was going in,” Houlihan said after the game. “Her shot looks really good. When she can focus just on playing basketball, you can see what she can do. She does so many things on the defensive end as well.”
Washington Head Coach Doug Light said Meyer was a massive factor.
“We couldn’t find her in the zone,” Light said. “We went to man and she still got open. She was on fire. She was so on fire that I think my hand got burned when we shook hands after the game.
“When she threw up a ball and it went in without even looking, that’s when you knew it was her night. She’s a great kid with a great attitude,” Light said.
Playing for the first time since Washington won Jan. 16, 2016, at the Union Tournament, 47-36, the two teams paired up to start the Borgia Tournament.
Fittingly, Meyer opened scoring with a three-point basket. Washington briefly took a lead, but Borgia was able to pressure the Lady Jays into turnovers, leading to easy baskets.
“They dominated the game,” Light said. “There’s no other way to say it. It’s hard to do well when that happens.”
At the point of Borgia’s press was Kaitlyn Patke, who closed with 16 points. Borgia was able to race out to a 17-4 lead.
“Kaitlyn Patke always gets things going for us at the top of the press,” Houlihan said.
It was 17-7 after one quarter and 32-17 at the half. Borgia led after three quarters, 44-22.
The third quarter ended on a three-point bank shot by Meyer at the buzzer.
Celia Gildehaus added eight points for Borgia while Audrey Richardson and Amanda Dorpinghaus each scored two points.
Borgia ended with six three-point baskets, all from Meyer, and went 6-7 from the free-throw line.
“We’re starting to see more team wins,” Houlihan said. “That’s a great way to build into February and the postseason.”
Ingrid Figas and Kendall Nix tied for the Washington scoring lead with six points apiece.
Cierra Murrell was next with five points.
Elizabeth Reed and Payton Voss each scored four points.
Taylor Brown, Emily McCormack and Kelsee Crego scored two points apiece.
“Both teams cleared the bench, so it was good to see kids do well,” Light said. “They come out and practice hard. Both teams have kids like that. It’s good to see them have success.”
Borgia will play Union in the semifinals while Washington will play Soldan. Both games are scheduled for Wednesday, but could be pushed back if the expected winter weather hits.
“This is a wide-open tournament,” Houlihan said. “I think that there’s a chance if we come out and play like we did tonight, we can knock off Union as well.”
Houlihan knows the second round will take place.
“I know it will get played,” Houlihan said. “It just might not be Wednesday.”