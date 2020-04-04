Washington’s next head volleyball coach will be a familiar face.
The school announced last Thursday it had hired Lindsay Meyer, a Class of 2012 alumna, to fill the position.
Meyer has been an assistant coach for the University of Missouri-St. Louis for the past two seasons.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the Washington volleyball program again,” Meyer said. “As a former Blue Jay, I know how much volleyball means to the athletes, their families, and the community. I look forward to coaching this team and continuing to build on Washington’s volleyball tradition.”
A setter at Washington, Meyer was a three-year varsity letter winner and was three times named to the Gateway Athletic Conference North’s all-conference teams.
Meyer went on to play collegiately for UMSL, where she was a team captain in each of her four seasons. She ranks third all-time in career assists and fifth all-time in career digs in UMSL’s record books.
She was recognized for her sportsmanship both as a high school senior in the GAC and as a college senior in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
“We are very excited to have Lindsay, a Washington High School graduate, take over the reins of our volleyball program,” Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman said in the school’s press release. “I have no doubt that she will continue the strong volleyball tradition at our school.”
Washington is coming off an 18-15-3 season in 2019 where the Lady Jays finished second in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central with an 8-2 record in league play.
“Unfortunately, the timeline of being able to meet the players is unclear right now,” Meyer said. “However, when that time comes, I’m eager to start preparing the team for our season.”
The Lady Jays were 40-24-5 overall in two seasons under Head Coach Susan Harms, who stepped down from the position this winter.