As the Four Rivers Conference champions, it should come as no surprise that the Pacific baseball Indians are well represented on the all-conference team.
Pacific enjoyed four of the conference’s nine unanimous selections to the first team and six all-conference selections in total, including player of the year Jack Meyer.
Splitting his time between shortstop and pitcher, the junior ace compiled a 5-2 record on the mound with a 1.20 earned run average across 41 innings pitched.
“When I was looking at our schedule (at the start of the year) I kind of knew where we were wanting to throw him in conference games,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Three games really stuck out — Hermann, Owensville and Union. He was able to pitch those three games. He had two shutouts and the other only gave up two runs against Union.”
Meyer amassed 41 strikeouts while walking just five batters. His season WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) was 0.83.
“(I) was crunching some of the numbers and of all the guys nominated for all-conference that Jack threw against,” Reed said. “(Those) guys were 3-42 with 11 strikeouts against Jack. (I) was very happy to see Jack get this award. Awesome thing is we have him back another year.”
As a hitter himself, Meyer batted .302 with three doubles and 17 runs batted in.
Other first-team picks, in addition to Meyer’s unanimous selection, included:
• Pacific junior pitcher Weston Kulick (unanimous).
• Union sophomore catcher Gavin Mabe (unanimous).
• Hermann junior infielder Parker Anderson (unanimous).
• Pacific junior infielder Ethan Simpson (unanimous).
• Pacific sophomore outfielder Ethan Broser (unanimous).
• Hermann senior utility player Kenny Hoener (unanimous).
• Union senior utility player Kaden Motley (unanimous).
• Owensville senior utility player Derek Brandt (unanimous).
• Sullivan sophomore infielder Gavin Schmidt.
• St. James junior infielder Brendan Pearson.
• Owensville senior outfielder Gavin Loague.
• St. Clair senior outfielder CJ Taylor.
• Pacific junior outfielder Trevor Klund.
• Union junior utility player Will Mentz.
• Union senior utility player Coleton Anderson.
Players named to the second team were:
• St. Clair junior utility player Anthony Broeker.
• Pacific senior catcher Carter Myers.
• St. James junior utility player Aiden Moffet.
• St. Clair senior utility player Joey Rego.
• New Haven senior catcher Charlie Roth.
• Union senior designated hitter Marshall Gebert.
• New Haven senior infielder William Hellmann.
• Hermann senior outfielder JJ Mundwiller.
• Union sophomore outfielder Ardell Young.
• New Haven senior utility player Mitchell Meyer.
• Pacific junior infielder Matt Reincke.
• Owensville senior catcher Dominic Grigaitis.