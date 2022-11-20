The years of Light may have come to an end, but that does not mean that the Washington basketball Lady Jays will be left in the dark.
New Head Coach Adam Meyer, formerly the assistant coach of the boys basketball team, will take over the head job of the girls hoops program this winter, replacing retired Hall of Fame Head Coach Doug Light.
Meyer has served as the assistant coach for the boys squad for the past nine seasons, including the team’s Class 6 district title run in 2021.
Meyer is a St. Francis Borgia graduate, scoring 1,335 points from 1994-98 and helping the Knights win a state title in 1998. He also played football there and at Truman State University.
Prior to arriving at Washington, Meyer coached for eight years at Montgomery County.
“I’m very excited to coach these young ladies and look forward to a great season,” Meyer said. “They have been working so hard in practice and competing in every drill. Their positive energy is contagious, making practice a fun place to be. My wife’s name is Nikki and we have two daughters, Nola is in middle school and Maelyn is in fourth grade at South Point. Both enjoy playing basketball.”
Meyer’s assistant coaches will include Sarah Sever, Lee Engemann, Chad Briggs, Nicole Desmond and Colin Flynn.
The Lady Jays posted a 13-14 record in Light’s final season.
Due to numerous injuries, the Lady Jays had a great deal of different starting lineups throughout last winter.
The biggest common thread was junior guard Elizabeth Reed, who has led the team in scoring in each of her first two seasons.
Last winter, Reed averaged 12.3 points per game along with nightly averages of three rebounds, 1.92 assists and 2.2 steals.
“We will rely on (her) shooting as well as her defensive effort,” Meyer said.
Senior returners include guard Olivia Reed and forwards Gabby Lindemann and Emma Briggs.
Olivia Reed was limited to only 10 games last season and Lindemann played in just 14 games, both due to injury.
Lindemann is the team’s top rebounder, averaging 9.4 rebounds per game last season to go with 6.2 points per night.
Olivia Reed provides another valuable scoring presence in the back court with 7.1 points per game and a 32.7 three-point shooting average.
“Our three seniors have provided great leadership and have been very welcoming to me and my family,” Meyer said. “They were visible during preseason workouts and gave the younger girls confidence and guidance. Olivia Reed with hopefully run the show on offense after missing 3/4 of the season due to injury. Seniors Gabby Lindemann and Emma Briggs will help provide that needed post presence along with Cierra Murrell.”
Junior guards Kendall Nix, Sydney Harbath and Alayna Royal and junior forward Murrell can also be expected to factor into the team’s rotation.
The Lady Jays have 30 players out this winter across the three teams, including 14 freshmen.
Those that could break through into the varsity rotation this season include junior guard Pauline Guillot, sophomore forward Hannah Obermark and sophomore guards Josie Kluesner Emily McCormack.
“These girls are very young but extremely athletic and work hard each day,” Meyer said. “The sky is the limit for these ladies.”
Washington opens the season Saturday, Nov. 19, with a road game at Farmington at 5:30 p.m.
The home opener is set for Dec. 9 in a GAC Central matchup against Ft. Zumwalt North at 5:30 p.m.