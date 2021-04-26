Washington senior Allison Meyer came within one win of a perfect season.
Meyer placed second Tuesday, March 9, in the 117-pound weight class at the Class 1 Girls Wrestling State Championships in Independence.
Meyer had an undefeated run through her first 44 matches of the season, all the way up to the championship match.
She racked up accolades during the course of the season that included her third consecutive individual district championship win, as well as conference and sectional titles.
“Absolutely crazy,” Meyer said. “I didn’t really know what to expect because we weren’t even guaranteed a season. I just really had to listen to my coaches and take it one match at a time, which I never really liked because I like looking at the big picture. I really just had to break it down, and I think it’s really helped me to get where I am now, and I couldn’t have asked for a better season.”
By virtue of winning the Class 1 Section 1 tournament, Meyer received a bye into the quarterfinals, where she pinned Mid Buchanan junior Haley Sampson in 1:52.
In the semifinals, Meyer pinned Marshall junior Cynthia Martinez in 2:46.
“Allison did what Allison has done for us all year,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “(She) completely dominated everyone and scored in the bonus.”
Harrisonville sophomore Chloe Herrick pinned Meyer in the second period at the 3:30 mark to capture the state championship.
“They didn’t go exactly how I wanted because nobody wants to take second, but being second in the state of Missouri after not medaling for two years — I’m not hanging my head over it,” Meyer said. “She’s a very good competitor. I’m on the national team with her, and I know that she works hard, and I think it was a very good match for both of us. It’s a learning experience. We just move on for a national title now in college.”
Meyer’s teammate, Mia Reed, also finished second in the 107-pound division. The two share the highest state finish in the three-year history of the school’s girls wrestling program.
“Very similar to Mia, (Meyer’s) only loss on the year was to a girl that had separated herself from all others, but regardless of the outcome, Allison was right in that match, and if things go a little different she is Washington’s first-ever state champion,” Ohm said.
The Lady Jays placed third in the team standings, earning the first team trophy in the history of either the Washington boys or girls wrestling programs.
“It’s been amazing to have a team, and looking ahead, it looks like we’re going to be taking home a team trophy, which is all that we can hope for,” Meyer said. “We each did our individual parts, and it came together. It only strengthens our program, so really excited to see that.”
Meyer will continue to wrestle at the collegiate level for William Jewell College in Liberty.
“I’m super, super excited,” Meyer said. “They’re coached by Keenan Hagerty. He came out of the Blue Springs area, and when I met him, I knew I wanted to go there. I liked the campus, I liked him, and he has a very up-and-coming program. We have an actual team — it’s not just one or two girls, so we have the chance to do so some damage when I get up there, and I’m really excited to get up there with them.”
In addition to Ohm, the Washington wrestling team is coached by assistants Mike Olszowka and Kyle Summers.
“I could not have asked for better coaches,” Meyer said. “They put in so many hours. They help me with whatever I need, no matter what it is. They drop everything to make it fit with us girls and what we want. I could not have asked for a better coaching staff, especially to get me in here and to finish me out. It’s been an amazing ride with them, and they have my utmost respect.”