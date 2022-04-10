Nothing could derail the Pacific baseball Indians Thursday.
Pacific (7-0, 2-0) recorded a Four Rivers Conference shutout of Hermann (3-5, 0-1), 10-0.
While Pacific has only given up nine runs all season, four in Monday’s 9-4 league win over St. Clair, it was the first shutout of the season for the Indians.
Jack Meyer went the distance for Pacific, allowing just two hits and one hit batter over five innings. He struck out five batters.
“I thought Jack had a great performance on the mound complete game shutout on only 56 pitches,” Reed said. “I thought he mixed up his pitches really well and was throwing everything for strikes.”
Pacific staked Meyer to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and that was more than enough offense for him. The Indians added two runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth.
“I thought offensively we came out swinging the bats well,” Reed said. “We had guys taking some great approaches at the plate and the results were paying off. We jumped out scoring five in the first and that was huge.”
Carter Myers, Ethan Simpson, Weston Kulick, Mason Snider and Matt Reincke each had two hits for Pacific.
Trevor Klund, Ethan Broser and Meyer logged one hit apiece.
Andrew Payne was hit by pitches twice. Klund stole two bases.
Klund scored three runs. Ayden Biedenstein scored twice. Broser, Payne, Snider, Reincke and Xavian Cox scored once.
Simpson, Kulick and Snider each drove in two runs. Myers, Meyer and Reincke had one RBI apiece.
Parker Anderson started for Hermann and took the loss. Over four innings, he allowed seven unearned runs on eight hits and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Reese Rehmert got the final two outs, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out one.
Rehmert also had both of Hermann’s hits.