Led by event MVP Isaiah Reams, the Mexico Bulldogs handed New Haven its first defeat of the season Saturday in the Montgomery County Tournament title game, 52-39.
“I didn’t think we played bad,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Mexico is just really good. We didn’t shoot the ball very good at all and had a few more turnovers that we would like and that was really the difference in the game. We did plenty of good things but just couldn’t put the ball through the hoop.”
Mexico led 11-8 after one quarter and 23-19 at the half. It was 36-30 after three quarters.
“We had it tied at 27 in the third, but they went on a little run where they made shots and we missed a couple in a row, had a turnover, and had a charge called against us,” Peirick said. “Jacob (Engelbrecht) finally stopped the bleeding with a three-point play but we never recovered from their run.”
Drew Blevins and Raef Yager also reached double digits in scoring with 11 points apiece. Yager went 6-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, Mexico was 13-16 from the stripe.
Both Reams and Blevins hit two three-point baskets. The Bulldogs had seven three-point shots for the game.
Peyton Willer and Daeye Miller each ended with six points. Michael White chipped in with four.
New Haven had two players selected to the all-tournament team with John Liggett and Zach Groner honored.
Liggett was the scoring leader for New Haven with 13. He hit three of New Haven’s five three-point baskets and added five assists, a rebound and a steal.
Owen Borcherding had nine points with five rebounds and one assist. He went 5-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, New Haven was 10-13 from the stripe.
Jake Engelbrecht scored six points with four rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist.
Sam Scheer and Logan Williams each scored four points. Scheer also had a rebound. Williams contributed three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Groner closed with three points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Matthew Otten contributed a pair of free throws.
“I don’t really think we took a bad shot, we just didn’t make enough of them,” Peirick said. “Our kids played hard too. They are very hard to play against on both ends of the floor. They have three players who are really hard to guard and every guy on the floor for them can shoot it. I thought, all things considered, we guarded them OK, We really held them in the 40s but then had to start putting fouls on them at the end of the game.”
Peirick said if the Shamrocks can learn from the experience, it will be a positive.
“I’m proud of our kids, we went toe to toe with a good basketball team and battled,” Peirick said. “We just need to learn from it and move on and be better because of playing a really good team like them.”
In the third-place game, Montgomery County defeated Wellsville, 52-41.
Clopton won the consolation round robin, edging Hermann in the final game, 52-51. Hermann was second at 1-1 in pool play while Bowling Green placed seventh.
Other members of the all-tournament team were Montgomery County’s Collin Parker and Drake Smith and Wellsville’s Clayton Ebers.