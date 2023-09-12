The East Central College volleyball Falcons now know what they’re facing in one of their biggest NJCAA Division II Region 16 rivals.
Metropolitan Community College swept the Falcons (10-5) Saturday in Lee’s Summit, 25-11, 29-27, 25-22.
The Wolves will host the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament in November, so the Falcons will have to figure out how to win there to advance.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) led the Falcons with 11 kills.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) and Abby Cowell (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) each posted eight kills.
Rayne Van Reed (Warrenton) was next with six kills. Kourtnee McDaniel (Eminence, Mineral Area College) put down three kills.
Erin Brooks (Pacific) and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) each had two kills.
Hali Naber (Belle) and Jaidyn Collins (Lebanon) each had one kill.
Lexi Filkins (Lutheran South) was the digs leader with 18.
Katie Myers (Conway) was with eight and Cowell ended with seven.
Four-dig players were Alyssa Bruce (Warrenton, Central Methodist University), Van Reed, Coburn and Collins.
Bailee Luttrell (Winona) and Moore each had two digs. Naber, Brooks and Sullivan had one dig apiece.
Coburn logged three block assists. Van Reed ended with two while Brooks and Cowell each had one.
The Falcons served 12 aces with Collins, Filkins and Cowell each ending with three. Myers, Luttrell and Coburn had one ace apiece.
Myers and Collins each posted 14 assists. Filkins added three.
After hosting Mineral Area College Wednesday in MCCAC action, the Falcons remain home this weekend.
East Central plays Shawnee Community College Friday at 6 p.m.
In Saturday matches, East Central plays Rend Lake at 10 a.m. and Southeastern Iowa Community College at 2 p.m.
