Will Mentz threw a three-inning perfect game as the Union baseball Wildcats stayed undefeated Thursday.
It took three innings for the Union baseball Wildcats to blast Four Rivers Conference opponent St. James, 15-0, in action at Wildcat Ballpark.
“We came out and hit the ball well and were able to put some pressure on them,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We have a bunch of games coming up so we wanted to be as efficient as possible. Will Mentz threw all three innings, not giving up a hit.”
Union (12-0, 4-0) scored three runs in the first, eight in the second and four more in the third to end the game early.
St. James Tigers (2-8, 1-3) was held hitless by Mentz, who faced the minimum of nine batters. Mentz struck out four of them.
Offensively, Coleton Anderson led the way with three hits, including a triple.
Kaden Motley, Marshall Gebert and Cooper Bailey doubled.
Hayden Burke, Mentz, Gavin Mabe and Braden Pracht singled.
Union also drew six walks. Bailey walked twice. Burke, Mentz, Mabe and Ardell Young walked once.
Burke stole two bases. Young, Pracht, Anderson and Conner Borgmann stole one base apiece.
Burke, Anderson and Noah Griffin scored twice. Mentz, Motley, Pracht, Gebert, Alex Kuelker, Bailey, Borgmann, Young and Hunter Kleekamp scored once.
Gebert and Anderson drove in three runs apiece. Mentz, Motley, Bailey, Borgmann and Young each had one RBI.
Dylan Schacht pitched for St. James.