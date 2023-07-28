Sedalia had more hits.
But, Washington Post 218 scored the only run Monday night, defeating Sedalia Post 642 at Liberty Park Stadium, 1-0.
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
The win was the second of the day in the six-team tournament for Post 218 (34-1) in the Missouri American Legion Senior State Tournament in Sedalia. Washington also defeated Jackson Post 158 earlier in the day, 12-5.
The win put Post 218 into the winners’ bracket final Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Festus Post 253 (26-10).
The winner of that game moves to Wednesday’s championship at 4 p.m. The loser plays again Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Against Sedalia (36-5), Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee sent Will Mentz to the mound and he scattered five Sedalia hits over seven innings, walking two and hitting two. Mentz struck out three batters.
Sedalia’s Connor Lynde held Post 218 to an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.
The run came in the top of the fourth.
Gavin Matchell reached on an error and moved to third on a Kannon Hibbs single.
With two outs, Ryan Weidle delivered a single to left, scoring Matchell.
While Weidle and Hibbs were stranded, it proved to be just enough to give Washington the win.
Mentz added the other hit. Noah Hendrickson walked.
Sedalia’s hits all were singles as well.
Lynde, Colton Hughes, Isaac Nieters, Joshua Hagle and Chase Von Holten had hits.
Hughes and Hagle walked.
Avyn Burkhart and Andrew Lazenby were hit by pitches.
Sedalia moved into Tuesday afternoon’s 1 p.m. losers’ bracket game against Pacific Post 320.
The 10 a.m. losers’ bracket game was between Zone runners-up Jackson Post 158 and Oak Grove Post 379. Oak Grove and Washington were the only teams to play twice during Monday’s four games in the six-team tournament.
The championship game is planned for Wednesday, however should an if-needed game be required, it will be played Thursday at 1 p.m.
