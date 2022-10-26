East Central College’s men’s soccer Falcons will get to play another day.
The Falcons (6-9-1) won their NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament opener Saturday at home over State Fair Community College, 2-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
East Central College’s men’s soccer Falcons will get to play another day.
The Falcons (6-9-1) won their NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament opener Saturday at home over State Fair Community College, 2-1.
“I thought we played well,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We came in with a game plan and were able to execute. State Fair has a number of dangerous players, and I think we did well to limit their time and space on the ball.”
That gives the Falcons a Tuesday contest at St. Charles Community College. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
“We are excited for the test with St. Charles on Tuesday,” Benninger said. We hope our fans will come support us.”
In Saturday’s game, the Roadrunners jumped out to the early lead and were up at the half, 1-0.
“The entire team showed real character to go down in the first half and trust the game plan,” Benninger said. “The weather had a bit of an element to the game, and we were able to take advantage.”
Joao Louzada Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) equalized for the Falcons in the 64th minute. Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland) assisted.
Ross Watson (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland) scored the game-winner for the Falcons in the 77th minute. Ridley again assisted.
Mario Vaca Pereira (Liberadores de America, La Paz, Bolivia) made eight saves in goal for the Falcons.
“James Baxter (St. Andrew’s, Leven, Scotland) and Nelson Pena (Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida) were excellent yesterday,” Benninger said. “Jacob Sauvage (Pacific) played what I believe to be his best game in a East Central jersey. Julio Gonzalez (IES Gran Capitan, Madrid, Spain) was steady as ever at the back.
“The team played well, and we were able to get some extra energy from our bench,” Benninger said. “Ross Watson who got the game winner played with real desire. Jack Ridley who assisted the goal showed real heart to get on the ball that resulted in the first goal. Joao Louzada was calm and cool with the finish.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.