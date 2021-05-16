Reversing an earlier loss, the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons won on the road Tuesday to open NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament play.
The Falcons (8-3), seeded fifth, shut out No. 4 Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, 5-0.
“It was a really solid performance from start to finish,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “We limited MCCKC to just a couple of chances while creating many for ourselves. It was a complete performance.”
MCC defeated the Falcons April 29 at their alternate home, Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, 6-3. Another game scheduled in early April was called off.
With the win, East Central advances to the Region 16 semifinals Saturday in Cottleville against St. Charles Community College.
The Falcons have split with top-seeded St. Charles, ranked 12th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll.
East Central won April 12 in Fenton, 2-1, but fell in Cottleville April 6, 2-0.
“It promises to be an exciting game,” Clayes said. “We’re 1-1 on the season, and this will be a battle between two strong teams. The team that executes and keeps their composure will likely advance. The lads are confident after the last game, and we are hoping for a similar performance, although I doubt the same score line.”
In the other semifinal, second-seeded St. Louis will host No. 3 State Fair. State Fair advanced with a 1-0 win over Mineral Area Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s game, East Central struck in the 20th minute of the first half when Julio Gonzalez (IES Gran Capitan, Madrid, Spain) pounced on rebound. Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) had headed the ball off the crossbar, and Gonzalez was in the right place to score.
McInnes then scored to make it 2-0 in the 35th minute. Sam Ennis (St. Fintains, Dublin, Ireland) and Diego Navia (Nuevo Mundo, Guayaquil, Ecuador) both were credited with assists.
MCC had a chance to tie before the intermission on a penalty kick, but goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) tipped the ball far enough to have the ball go off the post. He made three saves in the shutout win.
Leading at the half, 2-0, the Falcons stepped up the offense in the final 45 minutes.
Ennis, Gonzalez and Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) each scored in the second half.
Ennis’ goal in the 55th minute was unassisted.
Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) assisted on Julio Gonzalez’s goal in the 65th minute. McInnes assisted on Akot’s 70th-minute goal.
Naguib Nassir made six saves in goal for MCC.