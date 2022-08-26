Change is coming to the East Central College men’s soccer program, like it or not.
The changes come at all levels, from the top through the newest arrivals.
Joseph Benninger takes over as the head coach this season. He was an assistant coach under Martin Clayes last year, but Clayes took a job with St. Louis Scott Gallagaher.
“It is a challenge to take over both the men’s and women’s programs, but it is a challenge I look forward to,” Benninger said. “I spent the last two seasons as the assistant coach and know the program well. There has always been an emphasis on excellence both in the classroom and on the pitch.
“My plan is continuing what many coaches before me started and recruit players who meet the character and morals of an East Central College student-athlete,” he said. “I have big shoes to fill, but I was lucky to spend the last two years with Martin, who I consider a mentor. The quickest way to learn is on the job, and I was there every day, learning from someone I consider one of the best in the region.”
Benninger has been given an early boost with the Falcons (10-5 last season) being ranked 18th in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll.
The season quickly is approaching.
The Falcons scrimmage Truman State University Friday in Kirksville.
East Central travels to St. Louis to play the Missouri Baptist University JV next Thursday at 2 p.m.
The home opener is Saturday, Aug. 27, against Lincoln Trail at 2 p.m. The Falcons stay home to host MCCAC rival Mineral Area College Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.
East Central had two huge graduation losses. Forward Stephen Akot was the NJCAA Division II first-team All-American and Region 16 player of the year.
Forward Joseph McInnes was a second-team All-American in the 2020-21 season.
McInnes, who also played for the St. Louis Lions, has transferred to NCAA Division II North Georgia.
Among the returning players are the Gonzalez brothers, Julio and Miguel. Both were MCCAC second-team selections last fall.
Julio went to IES Gran Capitan in Madrid, Spain, and Miguel attended Colegio Arzobispal.
“I’m expecting another big season from brothers Julio and Miguel Gonzalez,” Benninger said. “Julio plays at the center of defense and Miguel is our midfield magician. Miguel plays with creative freedom.”
James Baxter (St. Andrew’s, Leven, Scotland) had two assists last season and made the MCCAC first team. Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) was on the MCCAC second team.
“James Baxter returns and brings pace and energy to the team,” Benninger said. “Mitchell Foley will move to his preferred position on the wing.”
Two other returners set to break out are midfielder Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland) and Joao Pimenta (Lisiadas, Cariacica, Brazil).
“(Both) are expected to have big seasons,” Benninger said. “They are two players I’m expecting to have a large impact this year.”
Left back Nelson Pena (Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida) also can play defensive midfield.
Pacific’s Jacob Sauvage saw plenty of playing time on the back line last year and he’s a primary candidate to start at center back with Julio Gonzalez.
Other returners are Collin Farrell (Sulllivan), David Morais Kerejian (Exatus Vestibuleres, Sao Paolo, Brazil) and Lesandro Jardim (Northcliff, Johannesburg, South Africa).
The freshman class will add both depth and competition for the returning players.
“Martin and I were able to bring on a strong recruiting class on the men’s side,” Benninger said.
There will be a three-way fight for the starting spot in net between Wentzville Liberty’s Kaden Marsh, James Conway (William De Ferrers, South Woodham Ferrers, England) and Mario Vaca Pereira (Bolivia).
“I’m expecting all 3 to compete for the starting role,” Benninger said.
Other newcomers include Kyle Hamilton (Scotland), Damian Kunc (St. John’s Roman Catholic, Dundee, Scotland), Ben Mason (Scotland), Michael Ralston (Scotland), Keelan McCloskey (Scotland), Ross Watson (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland) and Jay Yule (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland).
Yule is a transfer from Niagara County Community College where he scored 20 goals.
Specific information on some newcomers was not available at deadline.
“We might have a few late additions who are considering joining both the men’s and women’s team,” Benniger said. “If anyone is looking to play or has questions about the program, they can reach out to me by phone 314-651-0824 or email (joseph.benninger@eastcentral.edu).