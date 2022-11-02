For the first time since 2004, the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons will be playing beyond the regional level.
East Central (8-9-1) captured the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament championship Saturday, defeating St. Louis Community College at its Florissant Valley campus, 1-0.
Both the Falcons and Archers (10-4-3) are headed to Park Hills Thursday for the Central District Championship.
Both semifinal games will be played Thursday. East Central plays National Park College of Arkansas, the Region 2 representative, at 11 a.m.
St. Louis Community College then plays Region 24 winner Heartland (Illinois) Community College in the 2 p.m. semifinal.
The championship match is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. The regional winner will advance to the NJCAA Division II Championships at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, Nov. 14-19.
The Falcons are looking to advance for the first time since finishing third in the NJCAA Division I Championships in 2003.
The Falcons won the 2008 Region 16 championship, but only after Jefferson College was forced to forfeit after the season.