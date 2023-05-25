The defending state champion Washington Post 218 Junior Legion takes the field for the first time Friday.
Washington is hosting the Washington Post 218 Memorial Day Weekend Tournament which runs Friday through Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington is in Pool B along with the second Alton, Illinois, team and Manchester.
Alton’s first team is in Pool A with Kirkwood and Hillsboro.
Post 218 plays Friday at 6 p.m. against Manchester to open Pool play.
The 8:30 p.m. game features Alton 1 against Kirkwood.
Saturday’s action starts at 11 a.m. with Washington playing Alton 2 at 11 a.m.
Alton 2 stays to play Manchester at 1:30 p.m. Alton 1 plays Hillsboro at 4 p.m. and Kirkwood plays Hillsboro at 6:30 p.m. to end pool play.
The consolation game starts action at noon Sunday. That will be played between the third-place teams from each pool.
The Pool A winner then plays the Pool B second-place team at 2:30 p.m. and the Pool B winner meets the Pool A runner-up at 5 p.m.
Monday’s action starts with the third-place game at noon and the championship contest at 2:30 p.m.
A bonus game, the Washington Post 218 Seniors against the Jeffco Blazers, will take place at 5 p.m.