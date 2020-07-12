It’s a brave new world for East Central College Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff.
He’s been named to chair the inaugural NJCAA Division II men’s soccer committee.
“It is somewhat of a new era because there is so much uncertainty across the board in college sports,” Mehrhoff said. “I know it will be challenging for my committee to complete rankings with new regions of DII soccer teams.”
Previously, Mehrhoff served as the NJCAA Division I men’s soccer chairman. However, East Central is moving to the new Division II in both men’s soccer and women’s soccer this year.
Before the 2020-21 season, there were two NJCAA soccer divisions, I and III. East Central is in Division II in all other sports, so the move to the new division was natural.
The difference between divisions concerns scholarship funding.
Mehrhoff said NJCAA Division II will be competitive this season.
“Region 16 (Missouri) and Region 24 (Central and Southern Illinois) will be two of the stronger areas along with Region I (Arizona) Pima winning NJCAA DI Championship in 2018 and Region 10 (Virginia and North Carolina) Louisburg winning the NJCAA DI Championship in 2015,” Mehrhoff said. “There will be some new teams that rise up as well from Maryland like CCBC-Essex, who has made it to the three of the last four national tournaments at the DI level.”
Joining Mehrhoff on the Division II men’s soccer committee are Christina Hundley (vice chair) of Paradise Valley Community College, Ariz.; Doug Stotler of Lewis & Clark Community College, Ill.; Doug Spiwak of Harper College, Ill.; Greg Witkop of CCBC Essex, Md.; and Dan Johnson of Southeast Community College, Neb.
Heather Conger of Rowan College, N.J., will chair the NJCAA Division II women’s soccer committee.
Aaron Bouyea of Monroe College, N.Y., will chair the Division I men’s soccer committee. Division I women’s soccer is chaired by JoAnn Rogers of Prince George’s Community College, Md.
The Division III men’s soccer chair is Gary Broadhurst of Mohawk Valley, Community College, Utica, N.Y. Kristen Schuth of Genesee Community College, N.Y., will chair the Division III women’s soccer committee.