The Blue Jays won their sixth straight game in a pitcher’s duel.
Gavin Mehrhoff fired a complete game shutout Monday to lead Washington (15-10) to a 1-0 home victory against Timberland (16-8).
In seven innings, Mehrhoff struck out seven and allowed just three hits and three walks.
“Outstanding effort by Mehrhoff,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said.
The Blue Jays pushed across the only run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Luke Kroeter walked and stole second base before scoring on Zac Coulter’s single back up the middle.
Luke Kleekamp singled for Washington’s only other hit of the contest.
Kroeter walked twice, and Sam Paule and Calvin Straatmann both walked once.
Coulter stole two bases.
The Blue Jays played Tuesday at St. Clair, after The Missourian’s print deadline, and will finish the regular season Friday with a home makeup game against Ft. Zumwalt North at 4:30 p.m.