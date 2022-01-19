The Mehlville basketball Lady Panthers put things together in the fourth quarter Wednesday.
Mehlville (8-6) used a 20-point final period to defeat Pacific, 42-27.
The visiting Lady Indians trailed, 8-7, after one quarter, but held a slight 13-11 edge at the half.
After three quarters, the score was tied up at 22-22.
“Pacific played down to our opponent’s level and did not get after it like we are used (to),” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “We had three varsity players absent due to being sick. We missed a lot of shots right under the basket. At times, (we) relied too much on shooting the three when we are not a three-point shooting team.”
Allison Mohrhard scored 12 points for the Lady Panthers.
Other scorers included Gabby Moen (eight points), Almedina Mrguda (eight), Jenna O’Shea (six), Lauren Rapp (six) and Peyton Beczkala (two).
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Indians play Saturday at Bourbon, finishing out the postponed tournament from last week. Pacific tips off against Laquey in the third-place game at 1:15 p.m.