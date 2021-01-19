Tied after three quarters, it was the Mehlville basketball Lady Panthers that won the final period and the game Wednesday.
Mehlville (4-5) recorded the victory at Pacific (3-8), 57-48.
The Lady Panthers were ahead, 11-9, after one quarter, but Pacific overtook them for a 28-24 halftime advantage.
At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied at 38-38.
Lexi Clark led the Lady Indians with 15 points. She added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Shelby Kelemen netted 10 points along with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Molly Prichard knocked through seven points to go with nine rebounds, four steals and a block.
Campbell Short posted six points, one rebound and one assist.
Alaina Greer and Kiley Stahl rounded out the scoring with five points apiece.
Stahl led in rebounding with 11. She also grabbed three steals, made two blocks and one assist.
Greer recorded five rebounds and two steals.
Hannah Bruns blocked a shot.
For Mehlville, Lauren Rapp led all scorers at 20 points.
Other contributors included Gabby Moen (12 points), Lilly Tremusini (10), Peyton Beczkala (five), Allison Mohrhard (two), Almedina Mrguda (two), Melissa Muratovic (two), Jenna O’Shea (two) and Jaiden Silies (two).
Pacific is next in action Monday at Potosi, starting at 7 p.m.