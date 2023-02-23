St. Clair seniors Ryan Meek and Brock Woodcock finished their high school wrestling careers as state champions Thursday.
Meek won the MSHSAA Class 2 120-pound state title while Woodcock captured the 157-pound title.
Meek (43-1) did not allow a point by an opposing wrestler at the state meet in claiming his second consecutive title.
Woodcock went perfect for the second consecutive season, ending at 53-0. It was his third state title. Both Woodcock and Meek were four-time state medalists.
Overall, five local wrestlers claimed state medals. at the MSHSAA Class 1 and 2 Boys and Class 1 Girls Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Boys Class 2
State Champions:
120 pounds — St. Clair senior Ryan Meek (43-1) won 15-0 technical fall over Odessa sophomore Gabe Studdard (33-15) in 5:44.
157 — St. Clair senior Brock Woodcock (53-0) won 12-2 major decision over Pleasant Hill junior Lane Snyder (48-5).
Won fifth place:
175 — St. Clair senior Cameron Simcox (47-6) pinned Blair Oaks junior Doug Blaha (34-7) in 2:25.
Girls Class 1
Finished third:
120 — Pacific junior Zoe Fisher (36-10) pinned Kearney junior Savannah McDowell (30-21) in 4:49.
Finished fifth:
145 — Pacific freshman Dani Gullet (35-6) won 6-3 decision over Polo senior Valorie Gabrielli (49-8).
Full coverage from the first two days of state wrestling will be in the Weekend Missourian.
Results for local wrestlers in the Class 1 and 2 Boys and Class 1 Girls portion of the state tournament.
State Wrestling Results
Wednesday-Thursday
Class 1 Girls
105 Janessa Avila, St. Clair (36-9)
Lost 3:10 pin to Kearney’s Riley Walker
Won 8-0 major decision over Marceline’s Madison Teeter
Won 3:36 pin over Monett’s Mary Jastal
Lost 8-2 decision to El Dorado Springs’ Aleah Conrad
110 Lillie Zimmermann, Union (15-5)
Lost 3:40 pin to Neosho’s Sydnee Baldwin
Won 2:26 pin over North Point’s Hailey Ivancic
Lost 5-1 decision to Monett’s Kayrie Burdett
115 Brianna Keiser, Union (22-9)
Won 1:54 pin over South Harrison’s Kentli Whitaker
Lost 7-5 SV decision to Seneca’s Louzella Graham
Lost 1:41 pin to North Point’s Alyssa Anderson
120 Zoe Fisher, Pacific (35-10) THIRD
Won by 1:01 pin over Lawson’s Madison Mcfall
Won 13-3 major decision over Monett’s Brooke Bluel
Lost 7-3 decision to Chillicothe’s Yoo Lee
Won 3:53 pin over Marshfield’s Macie James
Won 4:49 pin over Kearney’s Savannah McDowell
120 Lindsay Rampani, St. Clair (29-26)
Lost 9-0 major decision to Lathrop’s Jordan Diercks
Lost 6-0 decision to Marshfield’s Macie James
125 Aine Callahan, Borgia (29-12)
Won 12-10 decision over Warsaw’s Skyline Boone
Lost 4:38 pin to Odessa’s Emily Bischoff
Lost 0:42 pin to Harrisonville’s Chloe Herrick
130 Audrey DeClue, St. Clair (38-14) OUT
Second in C1D1
Won 2:56 pin over Brookfield’s Karen Brown
Lost 2:53 pin to Cassville’s Faith James
Lost 4-0 decision to Smithville’s Noellie Parrott
135 Jossie Hopkins, St. Clair (37-18)
Won by 1:09 pin over Lexington’s Elizabeth Hager
Lost 0:36 pin to El Dorado Springs’ Elizabeth Henderson
Won 2:48 pin over Southern Boone’s Josey Uhrig
Lost 4:31 pin to Marshfield’s Ariaha McIllwain
140 Gracie Straatmann, Union (35-14)
Lost 1:20 pin to Holden’s Charlie Gregg
Lost 2:54 pin to Lawson’s Aliyah Jesse
145 Dani Gullet, Pacific (35-6) FIFTH
Won 10-1 major decision over Blair Oaks’ Sam Lage
Won 4:31 pin over Cameron’s Abagail Burnett
Lost 2:21 pin to Moberly’s Breanne Gibbs
Lost 2-1 decision to Brookfield’s Riley Howell
Won 6-3 decision over Polo’s Valorie Gabrielli
145 Hannah Thacker, St. Clair (37-16)
Lost 4:25 pin to Palmyra’s Ellyse Lorenson
Lost 3:44 pin to Gallatin’s Karydon Jones
155 Molly Brown, St. Clair (35-18)
Lost 10-2 major decision to Southern Boone’s Addy Pasley
Won 6-5 decision over Lafayette County’s Lorelei Weaver
Lost 3:30 pin to Blair Oaks’ Halie Eaton
170 Kaitlynn Van de Wile, St. Clair (22-20)
Lost 5:25 pin to Pleasant Hill’s Alana Thelin
Lost 2:05 pin to South Callaway’s Lilli Lewis
235 Cheyannah Rincon Campos, St. Clair (23-19)
Lost 4:00 pin to Macon’s Brooklyn Gooding
Won 2:48 pin to Lathrop’s Avery Clay
Lost 4:00 pin to Sullivan’s Reya Bristow
Class 1 Boys
138 Adam Ashworth, Borgia (29-19)
Lost 0:33 pin to St. Pius KC’s Marco Dalakishvili
Lost 0:53 pin Marceline’s Canaan Wright
150 Nathaniel Clarkson, Borgia (29-23)
Lost 0:39 pin to Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes
Lost 1:43 pin to Sherwood’s Logan Ferrell
157 Braxton Frankenberg, Borgia (18-14)
Lost 5:49 pin to Versailles’ Ryan Burkes
Lost 3:46 pin to Albany’s Jerrid Bunten
165 Nick Haberberger, Borgia (11-12)
Lost 2:11 pin to Centralia’s Brayden Shelton
Lost 2:29 pin to Albany’s Kyle Burke
190 Will Clarkson, Borgia (29-26)
Lost 1:20 pin to Knob Noster’s Trey Payne
Lost 1:47 pin to Lafayette County’s Conner Barney
285 Hunter Smith, Borgia (39-11)
Lost 4:41 pin to California’s David Schneider
Lost 3:36 pin to South Harrison’s Jarrett Elvins
Class 2 Boys
120 Ryan Meek, St. Clair (42-1) CHAMPION
Won 6-0 decision over Harrisonville’s Luke Devenney
Won 17-0 technical fall in 3:39 over Hallsville’s Paxton Martin
Won 13-0 major decision over Monett’s Simon Hartline
Won 15-0 technical fall in 5:44 over Odessa’s Gabe Studdard
138 Gavin Shoemate, St. Clair (33-13)
Lost 2:12 pin to Mid-Buchanan’s Clancey Woodward
Won 0:44 pin over Nevada’s Joseph Fahnstock
Lost 3:39 pin to Mexico’s Grant VanHorn
157 Brock Woodcock, St. Clair (53-0) CHAMPION
Won 1:04 pin over Hallsville’s Jacob Plummer
Won 1:22 pin over Excelsior Springs’ Hunter Scoma
Won 19-0 technical fall in 4:37 over Fulton’s Elijah Brocksmith
Won 12-2 major decision over Pleasant Hill’s Lane Snyder
165 Connor Sikes, St. Clair (29-15)
Lost 3:43 pin to Seneca’s Nolan Napier
Lost 14-0 major decision to Hallsville’s Lucas Hulett
175 Cameron Simcox, St. Clair (48-6) FIFTH
Won 7-4 decision over Chillicothe’s Brody Carins
Won 3:34 pin over Blair Oaks’ Doug Blaha
Lost 3:15 pin to Odessa’s Zane Palmer
Lost 2:36 pin to Lafayette St. Joseph’s Jackson Perkins
Won 2:25 pin over Blair Oaks’ Doug Blaha