The Bulldogs gained another pair of individual tournament wins on the way to a fourth place team finish Saturday in St. Peters.
Ryan Meek (120 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (157) each won their brackets at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational. St. Clair earned 145.5 team points while Hannibal took the team crown with 210.5 points.
Waynesville was the runner up at 150.5 points. Kirkwood (148) and Marquette (108) also made the top five.
Union tallied 79 team points and finished ninth in the tournament.
After Meek and Woodcock, another five St. Clair wrestlers placed in their individual weight classes.
Cameron Simcox (165) finished second, Adam Folks (190) third and a trio of Bulldogs took fourth — Ashton Feuerborn (138), Gavin Shoemate (144) and Zeke Bethel (215).
Meek and Woodcock each captured all four matches by pin.
Meek defeated Union’s Logan Garrett (0:53), Marquette’s Simon Berzon (0:23), Hannibal’s Korbin Howe (2:53) and Waynesville’s Lincoln Stearns (2:54).
Woodcock topped Waynesville’s Mason McDonald (0:50), Union’s Chris Kellermann (0:17), Eureka’s Caden Gousetis (1:06) and Kirkwood’s Nick Hibbard (1:42).
Simcox scored a pin of Union’s Cayden Roesch (0:45) and a technical fall (16-1) over Kirkwood’s Alex Osorio before falling to Holt’s Andrew Peppin in the championship round by an 11-4 decision.
Folks won his quarterfinal match in sudden victory overtime, 11-9, over Kirkwood’s Ryan Miller and then fell to Waynesville’s Dillon Smith by an 11-3 major decision in the semifinals.
For third place, Folks scored a pin on Vianney’s Alejandro Cooper in 1:03.
Shoemate finished with a 2-2 record. His wins came by pin against Kirkwood’s Jackson Schleiffarth (1:29) and Waynesville’s Carson Sutphin (1:56).
Feuerborn went 1-2, winning a 5-4 decision over Vianney’s Nic Delta Croce in the quarterfinals.
Bethel posted a 1-2 mark, pinning Holt’s Joe Fogerty in 1:57.
Greg Adams (138), Logan Bartz (150) and Connor Sikes (175) also wrestled for the Bulldogs, but did not place in the tournament.
Bartz scored victories against Vianney’s Jack Cobb (1:10) and Waynesville’s Sean Sullivan (22-7 technical fall).
Sikes gained two wins, defeating Kirkwood’s Ben Villanueva (2:28) and Ft. Zumwalt West’s Connor Summers (1:16).
St. Clair puts a bow on 2022 with an appearance in Illinois Dec. 29-30 at the Granite City Tournament.