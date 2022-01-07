The wins keep coming for a pair of unbeaten wrestlers at St. Clair.
Ryan Meek (113 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (145) both improved to 20-0 on the season last week at Granite City’s 60th Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament.
Crossing the Mississippi River into Illinois, St. Clair earned 137.5 points Wednesday and Thursday to finish 14th in the team standings at the two-day tournament.
“(It was a) great effort by our boys team at (the) Granite City tournament, one of the toughest high School tournaments in the nation,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “This year’s field of teams was loaded with large school powerhouses from Illinois and Missouri. Having two wrestlers in the championship finals at this prestigious tournament was a great achievement for our team. Both Ryan and Brock wrestled virtually flawless both days and capped off their performance with their victories in the finals.
Marmion Academy (Illinois) topped the team leaderboard with 321 points, followed by Whitfield (270.5), Lafayette (269.5), Plainfield North (Illinois, 264.5) and Neosho (247.5).
Woodcock notched eight victories, securing the first six by pin against Lafayette’s Gavin Shoulders (0:32), Cahokia’s Anthony Winters (0:49), Collinsville’s Curtin Schaefer (0:18), CBC’s Carter Griffin-Horst (0:16), Bloomington’s Jacob Barger (2:40) and CBC’s Drake Bowers (0:40).
That put Woodcock into the semifinals, where he scored a 17-2 technical fall over Batavia’s Cael Andrews.
In the championship match, Woodcok picked up a 7-4 decision win over Moline’s Noah Tapia.
Meek won seven matches, starting with back-to-back pins of CBC’s Max Rehkopf (0:37) and Collinsville’s Carter Bubb (0:22). In order, he then picked up a 19-3 technical fall over Lafayette’s Ryan Dakin and pinned Huntley’s Aiden Lira (0:49) and Lafayette’s Jayden Kennington (1:12).
In the semifinals, Meek topped Lafayette’s Dylan Roth by a 3-2 decision. That sent him into the championship match where he outpointed Plainfield North’s Cayden Amico for an 8-1 decision.
Cameron Simcox (160) had the next highest finish for the Bulldogs, taking ninth with a 4-3 record.
Simcox went 1-3 in the preliminary rounds, pinning just Tyler Messner (0:29) of Mascoutah, but rebounded to end the tournament on a three-match winning streak to end the tournament at 4-3.
Simcox pinned each of his final three opponents — Belleville East’s Lucas Fournier (0:25), Lafayette’s Blake Johnson (4:54) and Triad’s Sam Wheeler (3:36).
Adrian Arguilez (182) placed 13th with a 2-5 record. He scored a pin in four-minutes flat over Cahokia’s Correion Midgett, which was enough to get him into the 13-place match, where he finished with a win by pin over Collinsville’s Nick Becker in 4:38.
Trevor Girardier (220) finished 15th in his division. Girardier went 2-5, earning a pin in 1:30 over Cahokia’s Tyler Politte and finishing the tournament with a 47-second pin of Belleville’s Ethan Buehlhorn in the 15th-place match.
Creek Hughes (120) and Skyler Sanders (170) similarly ended the tournament with wins in their 17th-place matches.
Creek Hughes went 2-4, picking up an injury default over Mahomet Seymour’s Camden Heinold and ending with a pin in 2:21 over Moline’s Kayden Serrano.
Sanders posted a 2-4 record, pinning his last two opponents — Huntley’s Ari Fiebig (1:08) and Normal’s Kepi Guither (0:25).
Bass Hughes (138) finished the tournament with a 2-3 record, scoring his wins with a pin of Quincy’s Gunner Derhake (2:00) and an 8-2 decision over Troy’s James Reifel.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to go to Park Hill Thursday for a 5 p.m. quadrangular meet with Dexter, Park Hill and Potosi.