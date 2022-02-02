Two St. Clair boys wrestling Bulldogs remain unbeaten on the season.
Juniors Ryan Meek (113 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (145) both went a perfect 4-0 to win their brackets Friday and Saturday at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament. The Bulldogs finished eighth in the team standings with 109.5 points.
Staley won the tournament with 211 points, followed by Hillsboro (185.5) and Whitfield (179) in the top three. Lafayette (144), Jackson (137), Northwest (125), Belton (115), Hannibal (104) and Francis Howell Central (98.5) rounded out the top 10.
“Once again we were the smallest school in the girls and the boys side and demonstrated we can compete with the best of the best regardless of of what class we go up against,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Finishing in the top 10 at this tournament is a solid accomplishment and we did it on both the boys and girls side.”
The Bulldogs had two other wrestlers place at the event as Cameron Simcox finished second at 160 pounds and Skyler Sanders (170) placed eighth.
Meek reached 38-0 overall on the season with pins of Hazelwood West’s Nicholas Coaker (0:28), Belton’s Jaden Lambert (1:45) and Staley’s Craig Omozeje (1:52) and a 15-0 technical fall against Lafayette’s Ryan Dakin.
Woodcock improved to 41-0 on the season. He scored pins against O’Fallon’s (Ill.) Cal Leonard (2:58), St. James’ Cody Wilfong (3:05) and Lafayette’s Gavin Shoulders (1:33). In the final round, he won an 8-1 decision against Hillsboro’s Sam Richardson.
Simcox won his first four matches of the day, pinning Vianney’s Owen Dalpoas (0:59), Parkway South’s Sahil Sajid (0:32) and Northwest’s Tristan Staat (3:24) and earning a 9-2 decision against Hillsboro’s Eddie Hines.
In the 160-pound championship, Staley’s Merrik Murray pinned Simcox late in the final period, stopping the match at the 5:33 mark.
Sanders went 3-3 at the tournament. All three of his wins came by pin against Marquette’s Ryan Murphy (0:39), Lafayette’s Ryan Wunderlich (1:26) and Vianney’s Westley Kruger (0:48).
Sean Stanfill (126), Gavin Shoemate (132) and Bass Hughes (138) all went 1-2 at the tournament.
Stanfill pinned Ft. Zumwalt West’s Austin Apel (2:44).
Shoemate scored a pin on Ritenour’s Antoinne Stewart (1:22).
Bass Hughes defeated Lindbergh’s Jackson Baker (1:36).
Creek Hughes (120) and Zeke Bethel (182) both went 0-2 at the event.
The Bulldogs’ schedule lists the team’s next match Tuesday in a tri meet at St. Charles.