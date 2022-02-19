Meek, Woodcock win state titles, go undefeated.
COLUMBIA — It was St. Clair’s night.
The Bulldogs had two wrestlers complete the season with perfect records — and Class 2 state titles.
Ryan Meek (113) and Brock Woodcock (145) both won their respective weight classes, and finished with unbeaten records.
Meek won a showdown of wrestlers entering the Class 2 championship match undefeated. Meek pulled away with five points in a row in the final 1:14 to defeat Cameron’s Caleb Husch, 8-3, to win the state title.
It was Meek’s third state medal and first state championship. He finished the season at 53-0.
Woodcock secured his second consecutive state champion, and third medal overall, with a 13-2 major decision win over Mexico’s Keith Ransom.
Woodcock ended the season at 56-0.
• Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer rebounded from a loss in the semifinals to dominate both of his matches Saturday. He needed 0:50 in the fourth wrestleback round to pin Grandview’s Derek Joiner. He won the third-place bout by a 0:44 pin of Smithville’s Mason Crim.
Washington was the highest-scoring area school in the Class 3 division, ending with 32 team points.
• Owensville’s Michael Martin won the Class 2 113-pound third-place match, pinning Easton Demilia of Blair Oaks in 0:48. It was the second time in the tournament he had defeated Demilia.
• Washington’s Julia Donnelly finished fourth at 110 pounds in the girls division. She went 4-2 In the tournament with both losses coming by pins to Lebanon’s Jessa Joiner.
It was Donnelly’s second state medal after finishing fifth in 2021. She was the only area girl to medal this year.
As a team, the Lady Jays scored 30 team points.
• St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox placed fourth at 160 pounds in Class 2. He lost his final match to Helias’ Logan Montoya by a pin in 4:04.
• Pacific’s Warren Fiedler placed sixth in Class 3 at 132 pounds. He was defeated by a technical fall, 16-0 in 4:16, by Farmington’s Blake Cook in the final match.
By placing, Fielder continued Pacific’s streak of years with a state medalist to 19.
• Sullivan’s Ty Shetley finished sixth in Class 2 at 160 pounds. He was defeated by Cassville’s Jake Anthonysz in Tiebreaker 1, 3-2.
• Sullivan’s Jordan Rice captured sixth place at 195 pounds in Class 2. He lost a 4:55 pin to. Helias’ Tanner Nappier.
State meet coverage will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.