The second day of the MSHSAA Classes 3-5 state track meet saw 14 local athletes ascend the podium in 12 different races.
This after area athletes placed on the podium twice in Friday’s first day of the competition.
St. Clair, Union, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Pacific and Washington each acquired multiple medals in Saturday’s competition.
Union led in the overall medal count with five total, four on Saturday. St. Clair, which earned one medal Friday, added three more Saturday. Pacific, Washington and Borgia collected two medals apiece, all on Saturday.
St. Clair ranked 15th in Class 3 boys with 18 points and 32nd in the Class 3 girls competition with six points. Borgia’s boys scored seven points in Class 3.
Westminster Christian Academy swept both Class 3 state titles with 70 girls points and 45 boys points.
St. Clair’s boys 400-meter relay team of Alex Reinwald, Logan Smith, Skyler Sanders and Noah Arndt had the highest finish of any area entry on the weekend, scoring second place in 43.03, a new school record.
“Having 12 events make it through to the state meet is pretty incredible and I was proud of them and tried to emphasize to our athletes that it’s special to make it to state, but the goal is to get a medal, not just be happy you are there,” St. Clair Head Coach Kyle Juergens said. “Overall, I am pretty happy with the results we got. With this being the first year since 2018 we have had a normal state meet and my first year as a head coach I was unsure what to expect from my athletes, but I was confident we were ready to compete and they did.”
In Class 4 boys, Union led the area teams with 14 points, placing 16th. Washington scored one point and tied for 44th.
Pacific tallied six points in the Class 4 girls race to tie for 30th. Washington grabbed two points, tying for 40th. Union had one point to tie for 45th.
Kearney was the Class 4 boys state champion with 64 points. Parkway Central scored 78 points to win the Class 4 girls title.
Medalists
• Reinwald, Smith, Sanders and Arndt were just .08 of a second behind state champion St. Mary’s (42.95) in the 400-meter relay to finish second.
• Reinwald added to his collection individually, placing third in the Class 3 boys 200-meter dash (21.94), setting another new school record, and fifth in the Class 3 boys 100-meter dash (11.03).
• Union senior Elias Neely placed fourth in the Class 4 boys 400-meter dash in 50.65.
• Neely and Union teammates Hayden Burke, Ryan Ewald and Bryson Pickard finished fifth in the Class 4 boys 1,600-meter relay in 3:26.96.
• Pickard, a junior, took fifth place in the Class 4 boys 800-meter run (1:57.72).
• Borgia sophomore Koen Zeltmann ended fifth in the Class 3 boys 300-meter hurdles (41.08) after qualifying eighth in the event in Friday’s prelims. Zeltmann also placed sixth in the Class 3 boys 110-meter hurdles (15.66).
Running against Zeltmann in both races, Owensville junior Bryce Payne won the 110-meter hurdle championship in 14.89 and ended second in the 300-meter hurdles (39.54).
St. James sophomore Kaiden Snyder placed third in the Class 3 boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.25.
• Pacific sophomore Lexi Lay placed sixth in both the Class 4 girls 100-meter hurdles (15.46) and 300-meter hurdles (47.6).
• Washington senior Ingrid Figas ran seventh in the Class 4 girls 100-meter hurdles (15.64).
• Union senior Ella Coppinger placed eighth in the Class 4 girls 300-meter hurdles (48.04).
• Washington junior Clyde Hendrix ended eighth in the Class 4 boys javelin. His first throw, 47.11 meters, was his best mark of the event.
• Owensville’s boys 1,600-meter relay team placed third in 3:28.26.
• Sullivan junior Jaiden Hodges placed fifth in the Class 4 girls discus with a throw of 35.4 meters.
• Owensville sophomore Garrett Crosby took fifth in the Class 3 boys javelin with a throw of 51.35 meters.
• Hermann’s girls 3,200-meter relay team finished fifth in Class 3 in 10:05.86.
• Owensville’s girls 800-meter relay ended seventh in Class 3 in 1:49.64 as did the boys 400-meter relay team in 1:32.29.
• Owensville freshman Ilene Limberg ended eighth in the Class 3 girls 1,600-meter run (5:22.8).
• Owensville sophomore Trenton Million placed eighth in the Class 3 boys pole vault at 3.65 meters.
Other competitors
• St. Clair junior Vada Moore placed 12th in the Class 3 girls triple jump. Her first jump of 10.2 meters was her best of the day.
• St. Clair senior Austin Dunn jumped 6.33 meters to place 12th in the Class 3 boys long jump. His second jump was his best of the competition.
St. Clair freshman Noah Arndt ended 16th in the same event, jumping 5.92 meters on his first attempt.