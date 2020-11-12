This year she had company.
New Haven senior Emma McIntyre ended her high school cross country year with her fourth all-state performance Friday afternoon at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Unlike the previous two years since the team moved up from Class 1 to Class 2, McIntyre was not the team’s only girl runner to qualify.
This time, the Lady Shamrocks qualified as a team and earned 162 points, finishing sixth in the Class 2 girls standings.
“Overall, I was very pleased with how our girls team competed last Friday,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “It has been one of the most challenging seasons in which I have ever coached. This was the first time I have coached a girls team to the state meet and our first appearance since 2017 at the Class 1 state meet. I am especially happy for the seniors who were part of the 2017 state runner-up team and hadn’t been back as a team till this year.”
Arcadia Valley won the girls team title with 86 points.
“Cross country restructuring to five classes certainly helped us but the Class 2 girls race was one of the most competitive races this year and to finish sixth is quite an accomplishment,” Tucker said.
New Haven qualified just one boys runner, junior Logan Williams, who placed 64th in the Class 2 boys race with a time of 18:27.7.
“We were hoping for a top 50 finish for Logan Williams, however, after the race he was very pleased with his 64th-place finish and felt that he had one of his best races of the year,” Tucker said. “As a coach, if my athlete is happy with their performance then I could not ask for anything else. It also gave him some experience at the state level, which will help us next season.”
McIntyre held a spot in the top seven individually throughout the girls race at each checkpoint, and seventh is where she ultimately finished in a time of 20:34.9.
Freshman Gracie Steele was the next New Haven runner to reach the finishing line, doing so in 23:39.7 and placing 63rd.
Caroline Otten (86th, 24:26.4), Hannah Borcherding (92nd, 24:31.2), Haleigh Nieman (95th, 24:32.3) and Emily Delgado (119th, 25:44.5) filled out the rest of the field for the Lady Shamrocks.
St. Pius X (Festus) senior Rita Eimer won the Class 2 girls individual title with a time of 19:37.3.
In Class 2 boys, Spokane senior Sam Shuman won individually with a time of 16:03.6.
The school closest to the state meet, Father Tolton Catholic, won the Class 2 boys title with 92 points.