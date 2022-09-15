It’s the longest rivalry since East Central College renewed volleyball in 2007.
And, this round went to Metropolitan Community College Saturday in Lee’s Summit, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21.
MCC, then known as MCC-Longview prior to MCC combining into one athletic program, and East Central have contested multiple NJCAA Division II Region 16 titles since 2008.
The Falcons (4-6), last season’s Region 16 winner, were led by Makayla Case’s (St. James) 11 kills.
Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) was credited with eight kills.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Emily McKinney (Owensville) each had five kills.
Emma Gaugel (North County) added four kills while Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) had two and Brenna Moore (Pacific) added one.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) picked up 29 digs. McKinney was next with 13.
Others with digs were Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) with nine, Zimmerman with eight, Case with seven, Hali Overkamp (Hermann) with four, Moore with three, Sullivan with two and Gaugel and Coburn with one apiece.
Allgeyer handed out 20 assists while Zimmerman had 10. Clark added one.
Coburn and Sullivan each had one solo block. Gaugel and McKinney had one block assist apiece.
Gaugel served the team’s lone ace.
East Central will try to break out of a five-match losing streak Wednesday, when it visits Park Hills to play MCCAC rival Mineral Area College. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
