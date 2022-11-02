Metropolitan Community College will play on.
The Wolves defeated East Central College Saturday at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, to claim the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship in five games, 27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 15-8.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Metropolitan Community College will play on.
The Wolves defeated East Central College Saturday at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, to claim the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship in five games, 27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 15-8.
“We definitely struggled at the beginning of the match today,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “I was very proud of their heart. This season, we’ve been in a lot of five-set matches. They could have given up after two sets, but they really fought hard. They worked really hard to get to that fifth set. I’m just sad that we had a few calls, both directions, which were set-changers. Only one team can win and we made a few too many unforced errors.”
East Central ended its season at 18-13. MCC (15-18) travels this Saturday to the North Central B District Tournament. The winner of Wednesday’s match between Des Moines Area Community College and Kirkwood Community College hosts that event.
The Region 16 championship match marked the third meeting between the Falcons and MCC. Each side had swept its home match.
In the playoff contest, MCC prevailed in the first two sets, 27-25, 25-21. East Central had chances in both games and led before having to fight back late.
The Falcons faced a must-win situation in both the third and fourth sets, and emerged with wins, 25-21 and 25-20. That forced a deciding fifth set to 15.
MCC jumped out early and held on for the 15-8 win and the regional title.
Four Falcons reached doubled digits in kills. Sophomore Makayla Case (St. James) paced the team with 14 kills. Sophomore Emily McKinney (Owensville) and freshman Brenna Moore (Pacific) each logged 12 kills.
Sophomore Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) was next with 11 kills.
Freshman Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) led the middle hitters with eight kills. Freshman Emma Gaugel (North County) ended with one. Sophomore libero Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) also had one kill.
Clark led the defense, which was credited with 123 digs. She picked up 36 in her final ECC match. McKinney was next with 28.
Sophomore setter Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) recorded 13 digs. Freshman Hali Overkamp (Hermann) and Zimmerman each had 12 digs.
Case picked up nine digs. Gaugel ended with eight. Coburn had three and Moore added two.
In the setting department, Zimmerman had 30 assists and Allgeyer was next at 22. Overkamp and Clark each had two assists and Case added one.
Gaugel served a pair of aces. McKinney and Clark each had one. The Falcons had 10 service errors.
Zimmerman led the team in blocks with two solos and three assists.
Coburn was next with two solos and two assists.
Gaugel and Moore each had one solo block and one assist.
“They’re a good group of kids,” Mathes-Peters said. “They really worked hard. We had a stretch early in the season where we lost six in a row. They could have packed it in at that time and not had the ability to fight back and get the first seed. Fortunately, we did. At the end there, you can only have one winner. If you don’t start strong in the fifth set, it’s hard to catch up. It just wasn’t in the cards for us this year.”
For MCC, Region 16 player of the year Olivia Williams knocked down 13 kills along with Rachel Kittell.
Maddy Ellis was next with 11 kills. Kylie Gharst logged seven kills and Melea Jones ended with six.
Jocelyn Underwood had three kills and Lilian Huffmire added one.
MCC credited itself with 113 digs. Williams led the team with 29. Kyra Mueller had 27. Ellis logged 22.
Autumn Hearn was next with 16. Kealyn Wilkinson had 12. Jones closed with three while Kittell had two and Huffmire and Underwood each had one.
Hearn handed out 24 assists and Wilkinson had 23. Mueller added four and Williams ended with one.
Ellis served two aces. Wilkinson and Jones each had one.
MCC recorded 22 blocks, all assists.
Gharst led the way with six. Jones had five. Ellis and Kittell each had four. Huffmire posted two and Williams had one.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.