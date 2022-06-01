Getting a no-hitter from Cayden Matthes, the Pacific Post 320 Freshman team won the Green Pool title Saturday at the St. Charles Tournament by shutting out Wentzville Post 323, 12-0.
Matthes pitched all six innings, allowing one walk and two hit batters. He struck out nine Wentzville batters.
Offensively, Pacific jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the first. Post 320 added three runs in the second, four in the fourth and three in the fifth.
The game ended after the top of the sixth.
Post 320 batters posted eight hits. Wentzville made four errors.
Trey Kulick and Connor Mooney each had two hits.
Hagen Hassell doubled.
Matthes, Gavin Lane and Landon Swebilius each singled.
Hassell, Bennett Parker, Austin Covert and Swebilius walked.
Kulick was hit by a pitch.
Covert and Matthes both stole two bases. James Imus, Mooney, Parker and Swebilius each had one steal.
Kulick and Hassell both crossed the plate three times. Mooney had two steals. Matthes, Covert, Swebilius and James Imus scored once.
Mooney drove in two runs. Hassell, Matthes, Lane and Swebilius each drove in one.