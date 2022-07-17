Gavin Matchell took matters into his own hands Tuesday, homering twice as top-seeded Washington Post 218 defeated No. 4 Pacific in the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 13-2.
“Matchell delivered the big blows to eliminate Pacific’s early pitching performance,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “I have to give (Post 320 Manager) Ryan Carter credit for his game plan against us. We haven’t really played a game in a week and when you’re practicing you hit fastballs. Drew Beffa pretty much was all off-speed, so it took us a minute to get our bearings, but when we did it was all good stuff.”
Carter said Beffa threw a smart game.
“Drew was great and we were hoping to go one more time through before heading to the pen,” Carter said. “Drew has really been improving with each start.”
Pacific (10-10) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a two-out, two-run double by Ethan Simpson and held that into the bottom of the fourth.
“Simpson has probably been our hottest hitter ever since making the move to the leadoff spot,” Carter said. “He has been a huge spark when we need one.”
But that’s when Washington (25-5-2) found its offense, scoring six times. Matchell blasted a two-run home run to right field to highlight that inning.
“Dane Eckhoff got us on the board with a big single in the fourth to tie the game,” Getsee said. “Dane takes great at-bats and is accustomed to being in the big spot and he was unfazed when we needed him. Sam Paule followed him with a big double and then Gavin bombed one to right center that left no doubt. That gave us plenty of breathing room and the next inning our offense did it again.”
Post 218 continued the onslaught in the bottom of the fifth and Matchell ended the game with a grand slam to center field.
For the game, Matchell was 2-3 with two home runs, a walk, two runs and six RBIs.
“We took some very solid, patient at-bats and that brought Gavin Matchell back up to walk it off with a grand slam,” Getsee said. “Just a fun game for him and the rest of the team and at the right time for sure. We need to be playing our best over the next few weeks ahead and we got off on the right foot.”
Washington moved into Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final against third-seeded Union Post 297. Pacific dropped into Thursday’s 8 p.m. losers’ bracket game against the winner of the Thursday game between St. Peters Post 313 and Rhineland Post 147.
Pacific had most of its pitchers available Thursday.
“Really happy we have only two pitchers who will be unavailable Thursday, and now we just need to find a way to get to Friday,” Carter said.
Post 218 started Morgan Copeland and he took a no-decision after going three innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Copeland struck out three.
Grant Trentmann, who is double-rostered with the Post 218 Junior team, was the winner, tossing two innings while striking out two.
“Morgan Copeland got the start and we were able to keep him under 45 pitches, so he’s good to go on Friday, should we make it that far,” Getsee said. “Grant Trentmann came in behind Morgan and pounded the zone, throwing strikes in bunches with great stuff to keep Pacific off the board. Our defense stayed strong behind him, which we worked hard on during our practices.”
Carter said Pacific’s hitters were smart against Copeland.
“We saw Copeland in our first game against Washington and we knew we needed to jump on his fastball early on in the count and stay off the breaking pitches,” Carter said. “I thought we did a nice job of that, but could never find the big hit to score those runs.”
Beffa started for Post 320 and went 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits, three walks and one hit batter. He fanned two. Beffa baffled Post 218 hitters for the first three innings before Washington found its bats.
Conner Bollinger went two-thirds of an inning, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Bennett Parker made two pitches, allowing two runs on Matchell’s grand slam. He also hit a batter.
Paule logged three hits, including a double.
Sam Turilli and Jacob Weidle each had two hits.
Eckhoff and Ryan Weidle both singled.
Eckhoff, Matchell Jacob Weidle, Tanner McPherson and Cody Vondera walked.
McPherson and Paule were hit by pitches. Paule stole a base.
Simpson, Joey Mach, Weston Kulick, Matt Reincke, Beffa and Trey Kulick each had one hit for Post 320. Simpson doubled.
Bollinger and Trevor Klund scored the runs. Simpson had both RBIs.