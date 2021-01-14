Two Washington boys wrestlers earned their way to the top of the podium Saturday.
Competing at the GAC North/Central Tournament in Warrenton, Devon Deckelman (120 pounds) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) were the individual champions of their respective divisions.
The Blue Jays earned a total of 118 points, tying St. Charles West for third place in the tournament.
Ft. Zumwalt South was the winner with 161.5 points.
Other teams included Wentzville Liberty (155), Warrenton (97.5), St. Charles (64), Ft. Zumwalt East (53) and Winfield (10).
Holtmeyer was faced with five opponents in the tournament, pinning all five. He defeated Josh Napier (Warrenton, 2:23), Jayden Wilson (St. Charles, 0:49), Joseph Kaufman (Ft. Zumwalt South, 1:51), Kimball Lowe (Wentzville Liberty, 0:20) and Cody Patton (St. Charles West, 0:38).
Deckelman posted a 3-0 record. He pinned Ft. Zumwalt South’s Ryan Poropat (1:24), won a 14-4 major decision against Warrenton’s Anthony Edison and scored two points in overtime for an 8-6 decision win against Wentzville Liberty’s Aidan Kelly.
Casey Olszowka (138) finished second in his division with a 2-1 record, pinning Wentzville Liberty’s Dominik Bishop (3:36) and Ft. Zumwalt East’s Cole Doskal (3:46).
Reese Pellin (160) placed third with an 0-2 record.
Placing fourth were Couper Deckard (106, 2-3), Brendin Voss (152, 0-3), Dylan Pape (170, 0-3), Tanner Schwoeppe (182, 2-2) and Joey Avitia (195, 2-3).
Garrett Poole (132, 2-3) and Timmy Boehlein (145, 2-2) both placed fifth.
Washington had open weights at 113, 126 and 220 pounds.
The Blue Jays next wrestle Wednesday at Francis Howell North in a triangular conference meet that will include Ft. Zumwalt East. Matches are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.