Washington’s boys wrestled in a tri-meet at Whitfield Friday, losing to the host team, 54-30, and Belleville West, 70-6.
Washington won five matches in the dual against Whitfield, each either by pin or forfeit.
Ben Griffen (126) pinned Micha Norman in 2:43 and Ethan Soete (170) pinned Patrick Schulte in 3:03.
Parker Kelpe (106), Chris Buchanan (152) and Joey Avitia (195) were each winners by forfeit.
Whitfield also gained each of its wins by either pin or forfeit.
Alexander Rallo (113 versus Calvin Kelpe), Evan Binder (120 over Will Kelpe), Logan Ferrero (132 against James Johnson), Connor McAteer (138 against Brendin Voss), Kobe Raeman (145 versus Kellen Schiermeier), Matthew Schueddig (160 against Nate Busch), Chase Brock (182 over Collin Muller) and Kieth Miley (220 against Josh Morehouse) all recorded pins.
Alexander Tischler (285) was unopposed.
Belleville West
Buchanan was the only Washington wrestler to score against Belleville West. He pinned Hayden Blakely in 49 seconds in the 152-pound match.
Aden Hardin (113), Andrew Schwitting (120), Josh Koederhant (126), Will Dahm (132), Zach Lusk (138), Wyatt Shellabarger (170), Ethan Sperry (182) and Riley Elam (195) all collected pins for Belleville.
Dustin Olmstead (285) was unopposed.
Justin Harris (106) won by a 17-0 technical fall against Parker Kelpe.
Eljiah Brooks (145) won a 9-0 major decision against Schiermeier.
Luke Bauer (160) won by that same score against Busch.
Cash Mays (220) scored a 12-1 major decision against Morehouse.