The Blue Jays scored a double takedown Thursday.
The Washington boys wrestling program is 3-0 in duals to begin the season after winning twice in a triangular meet at Rolla. The Blue Jays topped the host team, 48-33, and also bested Owensville, 66-18.
“(The) boys showed just how much they have improved from last year,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Last year we finished 4-11 (in) duals and right now we are already 3-0. We have not been able to get past Rolla in a very long time, so to come out and win two convincing duals — we are very happy. The great thing about these boys are they are determined to prove people wrong about what type of year they will have.”
Six Washington wrestlers were winners in both matches — Parker Kelpe (106 pounds), Couper Deckard (113), Jackson Thornton (138), Casey Olszowka (152), Ryan Mueller (170) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
Holtmeyer pinned Owensville’s Kohl Grannemann and Rolla’s Riess Clark (4:33).
Mueller pinned Owensville’s Alan Kopp and Rolla’s Wyatt Waneka (1:21).
Olszowka pinned Owensville’s Gabriel Soest and Rolla’s Ben Perkins (1:17).
Thornton won by pin against Rolla’s Cameron Allen (1:36) and was unopposed against Owensville.
Deckard pinned Rolla’s Caleb Parker (5:03) and had no opponent against Owensville.
Parker Kelpe won by forfeit against the Dutchmen and pinned Rolla’s Haylen Jackson (0:19).
Will Kelpe (120) won by pin against Rolla’s Brayden Squires (3:23), but was pinned by Owensville’s Conner Roach.
Alec Pecka (126) was unopposed against Owensville and lost his Rolla match by pin to Kayden Kinder.
Devon Deckelman (132) pinned Owensville’s Aries Nicholas but was pinned by Rolla’s Hunter Hoffman.
Graham Burge (145) was pinned by Owensville’s Dezmyn Moore and Rolla’s Keagen Johnson.
Brendin Voss (160) won by pin against Owensville’s Gerrit VanBerkel, but was pinned by Rolla’s Andre Ridenhour.
Owen Burge (182) pinned Rolla’s Noah Smith (2:28), but was pinned by Owensville’s Landon Kramme.
Joey Avitia pinned Owensville’s Elijah Wilson at 195 pounds and moved up to 220 pounds against Rolla’s Gabe Sutton, losing a 3-2 decision.
Tanner Schwoeppe pinned Owensville’s Brent Helmig in a 220-pound match but lost against Rolla’s hayden Fane at 195 pounds by pin.
Washington wrestles Saturday at the Westminster Tournament, starting at 9:30 a.m.