Even with some of the regular faces out of the lineup, Washington wrestling defended its home mat Wednesday.
In a boys-only dual, the Blue Jays posted a 45-24 victory against visiting Warrenton.
“We are struggling with a few things right now that is preventing us from having a full lineup and Warrenton is very similar, so it was a very short dual,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said.
“I think because of that we may (have) came out a little flat and did not chase points and positions like we expect.”
Washington won a total of eight matches — five by forfeit, two by pin and one by decision.
Recording the pins were Timmy Boehlein (145 pounds) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
Boehlein’s match came down to the closing moments before he pinned Levi Penrod with 11 seconds remaining in the third period.
“I think Timmy wrestled a perfect match,” Ohm said. “He did the best I have ever seen since being at Washington at believing in his game plan that we had come up with and sticking to it. By doing this Timmy wrestled a complete match and not only did he pick up the win but he got the fall to collect bonus points for us, which we are always looking for.”
Boehlein has a 12-7 record thus far on the season.
“Timmy, win or lose, is having a great season for us because he does everything right in his preparation and as a team captain he has really stepped up to lead this team,” Ohm said.
Holtmeyer won by pin in the first period, a time of 1:52, against Josh Napier.
“Gavin continues to improve on his feet and look for dominant positions that he feels comfortable in and then picks up the fall for us,” Ohm said.
Garrett Poole (132), Casey Olszowka (138), Reese Pellin (160), Tanner Schwoeppe (195) and Joey Avitia (220) each picked up wins by forfeit.
Devon Deckelman (126) outpointed Anthony Edison for a win by decision, 7-3.
For Warrenton, Jeremiah Kassing (113) won by forfeit while Andrew Sommer (170 against Dylan Pape) and Andrew Jones (182 versus Keith Althen) both scored pins against the Blue Jays.
Joshua Kassing (106) won a 9-4 decision against Couper Deckard, and Anthony Lombardo (152) edged Brendin Voss, 5-2.
Next up for the Washington boys is the GAC Championship tournament Saturday at Warrenton, starting at 9:30 a.m.