Washington boys wrestlers outclassed the Gateway Athletic Conference Central in academic performance this winter.
The Blue Jays led the conference with 14 all-academic performers, five more than any other school.
To receive all-academic honors, wrestlers had to have a 3.25 cumulative grade point average through the 2019 fall semester.
Senior James Johnson was selected as Washington’s sportsmanship honoree.
Others recognized for sportsmanship included Wentzville Liberty’s Logan Hammock, Timberland’s Joshua Wortmann, Ft. Zumwalt East’s Evan Longar and Ft. Zumwalt South’s Colby Detchemendy.
Washington’s all-academic honorees were:
• Jose Avitia;
• Devon Deckelman;
• Ben Griffen;
• Tate Hendricks;
• Calvin Kelpe;
• Parker Kelpe;
• Will Kelpe;
• Octavio Meza;
• Ryan Mueller;
• Louis Obermark;
• Kellen Schiermeier;
• Tanner Schwoeppe;
• Colin Soete; and
• Ethan Soete.