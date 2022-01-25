The Pacific wrestling Indians bested two out of three opponents Thursday.
Hitting the mats at Priory, Pacific defeated both Orchard Farm, 54-12, and the host school, 54-18, in duals matches, but fell to Windsor, 45-35.
“Once again we were shorthanded with five of our varsity starters out,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Definitely hurt us in our dual against Windsor. We were forced to bump some guys to try and cut into their lead but were not successful. I feel if we had (Warren) Fiedler in at 132, we easily win that dual.”
Six Pacific wrestlers turned in an undefeated night with wins in all three duals — Ethan Flaherty, Tate Martin, Austin Tennyson, Dominic Calvin, Luke Gerling and Nathaniel Knaff.
Flaherty and Martin split duties at 120 and 126 pounds.
Martin took three forfeit wins while Flaherty won once by forfeit, pinned Priory’s 126 pounder, Huck Simmons (1:41), and notched a 16-0 technical fall over Windsor’s 120 pounder, Ian Pauley.
“(Flaherty’s) our top guy, wrestling with confidence and expects to win,” Knott said. “He has the right attitude and work ethic to make a run.”
Tennyson (152 pounds) scored pins over all three opponents — Orchard Farm’s Will Statler (3:06), Priory’s Chase Gerber (3:26) and Windsor’s Danny Dell (2:46).
“He’s been struggling from time to time this year with stepping out and wrestling with confidence,” Knott said. “Hopefully these three wins can start building that within him going forward.”
Calvin (182) was unopposed by Orchard Farm and pinned both Priory’s Stephen McDaniel (3:03) and Windsor’s Nick Janson (4:19).
Gerling (220) won by forfeit twice and pinned Windsor’s Nathan Wecker (1:14).
“Luke Gerling has filled in for us this week with Blake McKay out,” Knott said. “He has done a tremendous job, going 4-0 on the week and picking up three falls. He’s a great kid who has fun and learns each time out.”
Knaff (285) took two forfeit wins and pinned Windsor’s Clay Scott (5:13).
“He was forced to come from behind,” Knott said. “Just got in a bad position and was put to his back. Happy with his fight to avoid the fall and then keep his mind right to erase the lead and pick up the fall for himself.”
Dylan Stout (138) won twice for Pacific, taking forfeit wins against Orchard Farm and Priory. He lost an 8-5 decision to Windsor’s Nicholas Baer.
Cameron Reece (170) pinned both Orchard Farm’s Brian Dahm (5:50) and Priory’s AJ Nance (3:24), but was pinned by Windsor’s Cameron Busch (3:46).
Tyler Blake (113) pinned Priory’s Jack Pecoraro (2:23), but was pinned by Orchard Farm’s Liam Borgsmiller (1:19) and Windsor’s Luke Patterson (0:48).
Caden Browning (132) took a forfeit win against Orchard Farm and was pinned by Priory’s Aaron Parasch (5:11) and Windsor’s Joe Hirst (2:36).
Pacific hosts its own tournament Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.