Fielding eight wrestlers, the Pacific boys wrestling Indians placed eighth Saturday at Farmington’s Ed Felker American Family Insurance Invitational.
Pacific gained 72 points in the team standings. Whitfield was the team champion with 185 points.
Other varsity team scores included Farmington (167), Lindbergh (119), Carthage (118), Poplar Bluff (116.5), Hannibal (91.5), Jackson (76.5) and Paducah Tilghman (32).
Some teams entered more than one wrestler in a weight class with the extras unattached from their varsity scores.
Pacific’s best finish of the tournament came at 182 pounds where Dominic Calvin placed third.
Calvin won his first two matches by pin, but then lost back-to-back round to end in the third-place match where he pinned Hannibal’s Ashton Braden in 1:27.
Timothy Link (106), Ethan Flaherty (126) and Nathaniel Knaff (285) both placed fourth in their weight classes.
Caden Browning (120), Ethan Flaherty (126), Warren Fiedler (138), Austin Tennyson (152) and Izach Reeder (160) all finished sixth.
Link went 1-3 at the tournament, earning one win by pin and ending with a loss by pin in the third-place match against Farmington’s Trenton Mattingly.
Flaherty won his first three matches with a pin, a major decision and a decision, but then suffered a 4-3 decision loss in the semifinals and a 10-8 decision loss to Carthage’s Braydn Tate in the third-place match.
Knaff posted a 1-3 record with one win by pin. In the third-place match, he lost a 7-3 decision against Farmington’s Peyton Simily.
Browning went 2-2 in his first four matches with two wins by pin, placing him in the fifth-place match where he fell to Carthage’s Christian Brown in the sudden victory overtime period by a 7-5 decision.
Fiedler went 2-3 in the tournament with both wins by pin. He was pinned by Poplar Bluff’s Jakob Hopkins in the fifth-place match.
Tennyson earned a 2-3 record with one win by pin and one by decision. In the fifth-place match, he lost a 2-1 decision against Lindbergh’s Adam Duchek.
Reeder went 2-3 with both wins by pin. He was pinned by Lindbergh’s Gabriel Courtney in the fifth-place match.
Pacific next wrestles this coming Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament, which starts at 9 a.m.