Led by a second-place finish from 120-pounder Ethan Flaherty, the short-staffed Pacific boys wrestling Indians still managed a top 10 place in their home tournament Saturday.
Pacific earned 94.5 points to place eighth on their home mats at the Pacific Invitational.
Carl Junction turned the top score of 223.5, followed by Whitfield (213) and Washington (189). Another area team, Union, placed 10th with 64.5 points.
“(We) only had eight scoring wrestlers, which definitely doesn’t help in the team standings part of things,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I was pleased with the way our guys competed.”
Flaherty’s finish was the best of the day for the Indians.
Dominic Calvin (182 pounds) placed third.
Nathaniel Knaff (285) earned fifth place.
Timothy Link (106) finished sixth.
Dylan Stout (138) and Cameron Reece (170) placed seventh.
Austin Tennyson (152) and Luke Gerling (220) finished eighth.
Tate Martin wrestled unattached at 120 pounds as the team’s second wrestler in the division behind Flaherty.
Flaherty posted a 4-1 record. He won his first four matches to reach the championship round, beating De Soto’s Braxton Drummond (0:29), Washington’s Will Kelpe (2:59), Vianney’s Zak Poulsen (0:46) and Rockwood Summit’s Minko Brown (4-0 decision).
Whitfield’s Porter Matecki won Flaherty’s division with a 12-3 major decision.
“He dominated his first three matches,” Knott said of Flaherty. “In the semis, he wrestled hesitant against a returning qualifier from Summit. If he opens up and trusts his ability on his feet, he dominates even more than what he did and the score will reflect it.”
Calvin went 3-1 on the day. After a semifinal loss, he came back to beat Vianney’s Jack Burke for third place in a 19-2 technical fall. He previously beat North Point’s Logan Schmidt (1:02), Rockwood Summit’s Michael Hickman (1:53) and Rockwood Summit’s Jason Kirk (3:22).
“In the matches he won, he looked great,” Knott said. “He got a tech fall over the Vianney kid in the third-place match. I think that kid has a good shot at being a qualifier this year.”
Knaff turned in a 4-1 record. He pinned Rockwood Summit’s Justin Cornett (0:45), De Soto’s Landon Kieckbuch (0:16), De Soto’s Eddy Moore (1:29) and Kieckbuch again (3:57).
“He just got out athleted (by Washington’s D-1 football prospect Trevor Buhr) in his quarters,” Knott said. “He has been wrestling well and has improved so much since last season. One of the last obstacles he needs to address is his ability to battle against the better athletes at heavyweight. Once he overcomes that, I truly believe he will start to dominate. In all of his other matches, he dominated.”
Link had a 2-3 record at the event, winning against Rockwood Summit’s Ryan Wilkey (0:37) and Union’s Ty Greenwalt (0:32).
Stout finished the day 3-2, earning wins over Vianney’s Connor Hanlon (1:21), Festus’ Blake Sexton (11-8 decision) and Sexton again (4:00).
Reece won one of his five matches, beating Rockwood Summit’s Isaiah Thyveetil for seventh place by medical forfeit.
Tennyson posted a 1-4 record, pinning Festus’ Lucas Mercurio (3:43).
Gerling turned in a 1-2 record before an injury forced him to give a medical forfeit in the last two rounds. He defeated Vianney’s Andrew Lumsden by pin in 1:21.
Pacific hosts a triangular meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. against St. Clair and Wentzville Liberty.