The Pacific wrestling Indians were held to just two match victories in Tuesday’s home wrestling dual.
The visiting Helias Crusaders won convincingly, 69-9, while taking advantage of a depleted Pacific lineup that left six open weights for 36 of those points.
“Helias is a great team,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Very few holes up and down the lineup. They took fourth as a team last year, and I believe they will push to bring another state trophy home this year. We are dinged up right now with various issues so we had six opens.”
Dominic Calvin accounted for six of Pacific’s nine points, pinning Connor Wilbers in the 182-pound match, with a time of 1:58.
“Dominic Calvin dominated his kid,” Knott said. “We need him to do this consistently going forward. He’s has been a bit shaky these past couple of weeks, so to see him control the match from start to finish was a good sign.”
Nathaniel Knaff picked up the Indians’ other three points, winning the 285-pound match by a 4-2 decision over Jack Klebba.
“He wrestled a smart match,” Knott said. “Got a late takedown in the first, escaped from bottom in the second, and refused to break and give up any more points in the third to seal the victory. He’s really starting to get into a groove for us.”
Helias won five matches by pin, six by forfeit and one by decision.
The decision was at 138 pounds, where the Crusaders’ Carson Hayes edged Pacific’s Warren Fiedler, 9-7.
Aleksander Careaga (113), Carter Prenger (120), Justin Wieberg (126), Jack Lage (132), Jace Duemmel (145) and Tanner Nappier (195) were unopposed for Helias.
Gage Lock (106) pinned Pacific’s Timothy Link in 3:33.
Wyatt Forck (152) topped Austin Tennyson in 1:38.
Logan Montoya (160) scored the win over Izach Reeder in 0:37.
Drake Perkins (170) covered Cameron Reese in 1:07.
The final pin came at 220 pounds where Michael Sanner finished Blake McKay in the third period for a time of 4:55.
“I was pleased with the effort that I got out of my guys last night,” Knott said. “They knew going in that most of them were outmatched, but they stepped out and battled. Our schedule isn’t kind, and it is especially not kind to wrestlers who are going to compete scared. This is something we as a group have to fix going forward this year. Last night was a step in the right direction.”
Pacific wrestles Tuesday at the Four Rivers Classic in Owensville, starting at 1 p.m.