Hosting Rolla and Westminster Christian Academy Thursday, the Pacific wrestling team earned one win in the coed tri meet.
Pacific’s boys topped Westminster, 66-12, in Pacific’s only win of the night on its home mats. Rolla won, 60-21, in the boys match and 66-6 in the girls.
The Pacific boys had four wrestlers win in both duals — Timothy Link (106 pounds), Tate Martin (120/126), Warren Fiedler (138) and Cameron Reece (170).
Link pinned both Rolla’s Haylen Johnson (0:15) and Westminster’s Roman Ryker (0:52).
Martin won a 9-4 decision at 120 pounds over Rolla’s Caleb Parker. He moved up to 126 against Westminster and was unopposed.
Fielder pinned Rolla’s Sawyer Black (2:55) and was unopposed by Westminster.
Reece won both his matches by forfeit.
Tyler Blake (113) pinned Westminster’s Wesley Rye (3:42), but was pinned by Rolla’s Brayden Squires (2:11).
Billy McFerrin (120) won by forfeit against Westminster.
Austin Tennyson (152) won uncontested against Westminster and was pinned by Rolla’s Ben Perkins (0:59).
Izach Reeder (160) pinned Westminster’s Dawson Malcom (0:27), but was pinned by Rolla’s Andre Ridenhour (2:00).
Dominic Calvin (182) pinned Westminster’s Matthew Bergman (1:12), but was pinned by Rolla’s Hayden Fane (3:39).
Luke Gerling (220) pinned Westminster’s Luke Hornburg (5:37) and was pinned by Rolla’s Gabe Sutton (3:56).
Nathaniel Knaff (285) won by pin over Westminster’s Maddox Rosenburg (2:13) and lost by pin against Rolla’s Brock Horton (2:20).
Kayden Kinder (126), Hunter Hoffman (132), Keagen Johnson (145) and Chance Mickem (195) all took advantage of Pacific’s open weights to earn forfeit wins for Rolla.
Nolan Jones (145) and Roger Jinkins (195) each won by forfeit for Westminster.
In the girls dual with Rolla, Lana Todahl (135) picked up Pacific’s only victory, pinning Morgan Burris (3:35).
Rolla gained two wins by pin as Gracie Clayton (120) topped Zoe Fisher (2:25) and Ryan Garthoeffner (159) pinned Scarlet Boyer (1:40).
Bridget Ragan (110), Gracie Skyles (115), Madison Dishman (125), Taylor Heimbaugh (130), Addison Salazar (141), Allie Potter (149), Serenity Tilford (174), Felicity Taylor (194) and Molly Kell (235) each took forfeit wins for Rolla.
Pacific competes this weekend at Rockwood Summit. The girls compete in the Sherri Lance Invitational Friday, starting at 4 p.m. The boys take part in the 141 Rumble Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.