The Bulldogs fell to the Dragons in the only reported score from Tuesday’s boys wrestling quad in De Soto.
De Soto was able to outpoint St. Clair, 43-30. The Bulldogs were also scheduled to compete against Windsor and St. Pius X, but results from neither of those duals were reported as of print deadline.
St. Clair pinned down its points with Cameron Simcox (175 pounds) topping Malaki Farmer for a pin in an unspecified time and forfeit wins by Ryan Meek (126), Ben Bylina (150), Brock Woodcock (157) and Connor Sikes (165).
De Soto won the following encounters:
• 113 pounds —Brenton Drummond pinned Grayson Langan (1:16).
• 120 pounds — Thomas Bradley won by forfeit.
• 132 pounds — Trenton Hunter earned a technical fall, 18-2, over Ashton Feuerborn.
• 138 pounds — Drake Peeler pinned Gavin Shoemate (3:08).
• 144 pounds — Hunter Adams scored a 16-0 technical fall over Cole Horton.
• 190 pounds — Asa Foeller pinned Adam Folks (2:17).
• 215 pounds — Cory Dierks won in a 6-4 decision over Zeke Bethel.
• 285 pounds — Isaac Foeller won by forfeit.
St. Clair wrestles Saturday at its home tournament, starting at 10:30 a.m.