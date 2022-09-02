The Lady Mustangs of Marquette opened the volleyball season in the win column Friday.
The Lady Mustangs of Marquette opened the volleyball season in the win column Friday.
Marquette (1-0) swept visiting Washington (0-1) to kickstart the fall season, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
The win was the 13th consecutive one for Marquette in the head-to-head series between the two teams.
In addition what’s become the traditional season opener for both squads, the teams have had a few encounters at the Gateway Match Up.
“We always have a tough matchup to start the year against Marquette,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “They are a well-rounded team with great defense and a lot of strong attackers. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but our girls came out strong and fought for every point.”
Alexis Barks and Jessie Tovo each put down five kills to lead Washington’s attack.
Chloe Holtmeyer notched three kills. Meredith Duncan, Taylor Hoelscher, Jillian Huellinghoff, Madison Moore and Jora Weaver each recorded one kill.
Barks posted two blocks. Huellinghoff, Moore, Weaver and Abigail Gilliatt were each credited with a block.
Gilliatt passed for 12 assists. Tovo recorded two assists.
Olivia Zastrow and Barks each served an ace.
Gilliatt and Hoelscher tied for the digs lead with six apiece.
Other dig totals included Gracie Meyer (four), Barks (two), Zastrow (two), Sydney Harbath (one), Tovo (one) and Weaver (one).
“Marquette put us in a lot of tough positions with their aggressive serves,” Moritz said. “In the end, we made too many unforced errors. We are looking forward building on what learned on Friday and taking that into our games this week.”
The Lady Jays go on the road Tuesday, visiting North Point at 5 p.m.
