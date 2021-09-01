The Marquette volleyball Lady Mustangs raced out of the starting gate to a three-set victory at Washington to open the season Friday.
Marquette (1-0) took the match in straight sets over the Lady Jays (0-1), 25-14, 25-17, 25-12.
Washington graduated the bulk of last season’s roster, returning just three players with varsity experience.
“It was great to get the season started,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We always open our season against Marquette, who has a strong team. For all but three of our girls, this was their first varsity game. I could tell that nerves and/or excitement had a role in the beginning. However, once we got more comfortable, we started to see some really good things.”
Junior outside hitter Jessie Tovo led Washington with nine kills.
Senior middle blocker Ingrid Figas powered down five kills with a 40 percent kill rate.
Jillian Huellinghoff and Ella Kroeter both finished with three kills. Chloe Holtmeyer posted two kills. Emma Briggs and Sophie Nieder each recorded one kill.
Taylor Hoelscher recorded 12 assists to lead the team’s setters.
Abigail Gilliatt made 10 assists. Tovo ended with two assists.
Gilliatt and Hoelscher both made seven digs. Tovo served two aces. Hoelscher added one ace.
Other dig totals included Nieder with six, Gracie Meyer with five, Ella Kroeter with three, Huellinghoff with two, Tovo with two, Briggs with one and Holtmeyer with one.
“In the end, we made too many unforced errors behind the serving line and on our attacks,” Moritz said. “I’m happy with how the girls played against a good team and am excited to build on the good things we saw.”
The Lady Jays play at home again Thursday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt East in GAC Central play at 6 p.m.