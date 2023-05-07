Marquette’s Brianna Kappeler scored from the middle of the box in the second overtime Tuesday, lifting the Lady Mustangs (11-3) to a 2-1 win over Union (9-6-1) at Stierberger Stadium.

“It’s one of the better soccer games that we’ve played all year,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Marquette was a tough team and we knew that going into the game that it was going to be a tall order. I thought the kids played really well played with a lot of discipline.”