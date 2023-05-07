Marquette’s Brianna Kappeler scored from the middle of the box in the second overtime Tuesday, lifting the Lady Mustangs (11-3) to a 2-1 win over Union (9-6-1) at Stierberger Stadium.
“It’s one of the better soccer games that we’ve played all year,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Marquette was a tough team and we knew that going into the game that it was going to be a tall order. I thought the kids played really well played with a lot of discipline.”
Marquette entered the match ranked third in the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 4 Power Rankings.
Union opened scoring with 14:52 left in the first half when Addison Williford scored after getting around a defender. Holly Pipes set up the goal with a long free kick from the Union side of the field.
“Addison’s goal was great,” Fennessey said. “She had just the composure to get to the ball and play a nice touch around the defender to finish it. Holly did a good job finding her with the pass.”
Marquette tied the game in the second half on a goal by Cece Kreh.
Marquette’s assists came from Keira Bumiller and Ava Talley.
Ali Thwing stopped 14 of the 16 shots she faced in Union’s goal over 95 minutes. Erica Parker made two saves for Marquette.
“Ali made some huge saves,” Fennessey said. “Holly Pipes and Lucy Koenigsfeld came up big for us several times on the back line.”
Fennessey praised the play of Briseyda Ballou.
“She played more of a center midfield role and did a real good job of mitigating the risks there and playing some really decent balls going forward and starting the offense.”
Union is back at home Friday, hosting Washington in a 6:45 p.m. game at Stierberger Stadium.
The Lady ’Cats travel to Warrenton next Tuesday before ending the regular season at home against Eureka next Wednesday.