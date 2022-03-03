The Markers made it to another round.
The Washington basketball Lady Jays (13-14) wrapped up their season Saturday, losing to Nerinx Hall’s Markers (9-14), 54-37, in the Class 5 District 2 Tournament at Webster Groves.
The fifth-seeded Markers rushed out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter, a number bolstered by a foul on a halfcourt heave attempt at the buzzer by Sophia Schoen that resulted in three free-throw makes for Nerinx Hall to close out the quarter.
A 7-0 run to start the second period gave Nerinx Hall a 20-point lead. The score stood at 32-11 going into the half and 44-22 at the end of the third quarter.
“They had so much energy and we didn’t match that energy,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “A lot of credit to them. We said at halftime to just be the best version of ourselves in the second half because we knew it would be a tough task to turn that around.”
Kendall Nix led the Lady Jays in both points, 10, and rebounds, eight.
Abi Waters scored nine points with five rebounds.
Emily McCormack tallied four points.
Ingrid Figas posted three points, six rebounds and a steal.
Payton Voss made three points with three rebounds.
Taylor Brown recorded two points, four rebounds and three assists.
Kelsey Brueggemann turned in two points, one assist and one steal.
Sydney Harbath posted two points, one rebound and one assist.
Emma Briggs recorded two points.
Cierra Murrell notched five rebounds with two assists and two steals.
Kelsee Crego grabbed four rebounds and one steal.
Hannah Obermark posted two rebounds.
Elizabeth Reed tallied one assist.
Though the season ends after just one postseason game, it marks a continued upward trajectory for the program.
After winning just one game in 2018-19, the Lady Jays won two games the year after and then eight last season before capturing 13 wins this winter.
“If you just keyed in on the destination, you’ll be disappointed so many times, but if you look at the journey that’s what it’s all about,” Light said. “We’ve had a great journey. These kids have made it wonderful. There are so many highlights and so many things you could talk about — the adversity we fought through, kids being hurt, other kids stepping up, big moments during the season, winning some games that people didn’t think we would win, and seeing kids step up that were going to be JV players that suddenly became varsity players.”
Jane Schnell scored 11 points to lead the Markers.
Other scorers for Nerinx Hall included Schoen (10 points), Allison Carosello (eight), Kayla Richardson (seven), Emma Gianino (seven), Caroline Ritter (seven), Caitlyn Fronick (two) and McKenna Smith (two).
Nerinx Hall advances to Tuesday’s semifinal round against the tournament’s top seed, Webster Groves, at 5:30 p.m.