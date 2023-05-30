Manchester Post 208 dominated a combined Washington Post 218 squad Friday to open the Washington Memorial Day Weekend Tournament, 9-1.
Manchester set the tone with three runs in the first and added six in the top of the third. Washington scored its run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Post 218 Juniors, the defending Missouri state champion, had to scramble to field a roster for the game. With several players still on St. Francis Borgia’s high school roster, the team pulled players up from the Post 218 Freshman Red team to complete the roster.
The team, quickly combined, managed three hits and made three errors. Manchester had nine hits and one error.
Ben Loesing got the ball and went two innings, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Lane Kohlbusch pitched the next three innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Washington’s three hits were singles by Loesing, Andrew Elbert and Ryan Williams.
Loesing, Lane Mallinckrodt and Brody O’Hanlon walked.
Loesing and Williams stole bases.
Williams scored the run and Will Weber had the RBI.
Post 218 returned to action Saturday, defeating Alton, Illinois, Navy, but finished third in the pool.