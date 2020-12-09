Oliver Mace went undefeated Saturday, winning all five of his matches at the Hallsville Duals.
With only five wrestlers, the Knights were unable to win any of the dual meets. Results were:
• Hallsville 54, Borgia 12;
• Brookfield 45, Borgia 18;
• Owensville 54, Borgia 12;
• St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 42, Borgia 30; and
• Tipton 42, Borgia 12.
“The Hallsville Tournament went pretty well,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “There was some good competition in all weight classes.”
Mace, wrestling at 170 pounds:
• Pinned Hallsville’s Kale Nichols in 0:28;
• Pinned Brookfield’s Trent Polley in 1:32;
• Pinned Owensville’s Alan Kopp in 1:38;
• Pinned St. Paul Lutheran’s Isaac Long in 2:52; and
• Pinned Tipton’s Blake Kugler in 1:04.
“Oliver Mace wrestled extremely well this weekend and went 5-0 on the day,” Hellebusch said. “He pinned all of his opponents and took first place in the 170 weight class. Oliver has put in a lot of work in the offseason and it showed.”
Joseph Lause won his three matches at 126 pounds, pinning Aries Nicholas of Owensville, Erian Jones of St. Paul Lutheran and Austin West of Tipton. All three were finished in less than a minute with the win over Jones lasting 13 seconds.
Lause lost twice at 132 pounds, including an overtime match.
“Joe Lause went 3-0 in the 126 weight class but then bumped up to the 132 weight class to continue wrestling because there was no one else to wrestle in the lower class and would have just been taking byes,” Hellebusch said. “He was there to wrestle and get better with February in mind, so he put aside his first-place standing in the 126 class and made the jump. He wrestled well at the higher weight class against a couple of good contenders, but unfortunately came up just a little short but the experience was better than the alternative. Because of the jump in class, he took second instead of first, going 3-2.”
Brynner Frankenberg also went 3-2. He pinned Riley Barnes of Hallsville in 2:20 at 195. The other matches were at 182, where he went 2-2 with wins over Brookfield’s Gunnar Drescher (0:57) and St. Paul Lutheran’s Benjamin Stumbaugh (1:10).
“Brynner Frankenberg wrestled against some good competition and went 3-2 on the day with all three wins coming by way of pin,” Hellebusch said. “Brynner looks strong this year and looks to have a great senior year.”
Joseph Volmert (160), a first-year wrestler, went 2-3 in the event. One of the wins was a pin against St. Paul Lutheran’s Joshua Rudowske in 20 seconds. The other was a forfeit against Brookfield.
“Joe is a hard worker and will continue to get better as the season progresses as well,” Hellebusch said.
Estiven Levin (145) split his matches. He pinned Nathan McKeage of St. Paul Lutheran in 1:25 and lost against Tipton.
“Estiven Levin is one of our new wrestlers and he went 0-3 before suffering an injury which sidelined him the rest of the tournament,” Hellebusch said. “Estiven continues to wrestle aggressively and shows signs of improvement. We look for him to continue to improve.”