Two of six St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestlers reached third-place matches at the Union Wrestling Tournament.
“The Union Tournament is always a well run tournament that is full of good talent and fun to compete in,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said.
Oliver Mace (170) and Joseph Lause (126) both wrestled for third place. Mace won his final bout while Lause ended up fourth.
On the boys side, Borgia placed 13th Saturday with 45 points.
A total of 15 schools competed. Marshfield won the title at 284 points.
Boys
Mace (170) won his third-place match. Lause (126) finished fourth.
Two other Knights, Brynner Frankenberg (182) and Jacob Gildehaus (220) both finished eighth.
Mace lost his first contested match against Marshfield’s Dusty Stevens, 4-2, before pinning Ste. Genevieve’s Ethan Ogden in 1:37.
In the semifinals, Union’s Ryder Kuenzel edged Mace, 4-3. Kuenzel went on to win the weight class.
In the third-place match, Mace pinned Windsor’s Luke Longtin in 3:55.
“Oliver Mace once again wrestled aggressively,” Hellebusch said. “Even though he lost a couple of matches, they were close and could have gone either way.”
Lause opened with a pin of Marshfield’s Joseph Martin in 3:30.
In the quarterfinals, Lause pinned Northwest’s Kody Kretzer in 0:24. Fatima’s Lucas Laux won a 16-0 technical fall over Lause in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, Lause lost a 6-0 decision to Ste. Genevieve’s Dalton McNeal.
“Joe Lause wrestled really well in the toughest weight class of the tournament,” Hellebusch said. “The class consisted of three returning state placers, one of them being a state champion. He looked good and continues to show his resilience in what has already been a very challenging season.”
Frankenberg and Gildehaus both went 0-4 in contested matches.
Girls
Borgia’s lone female wrestler was Aine Callahan (127) and she won the seventh-place match, pinning Northwest’s Cailey Mowery in 0:24.
Callahan lost her other two matches. Ste. Genevieve’s Isabel Basler pinned Callahan in 0:57. Branson’s Erin Bohmort pinned Callahan in 0:18.